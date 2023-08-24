HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision recognizes that it is important to adapt and evolve every aspect of our operations to move towards a greener footprint. That's why we are developing innovative products that are more efficient, and which save energy. It is also why we are making huge efforts to make every part of our manufacturing process cleaner and more sustainable.

Greener manufacturing: Hikvision’s efforts to reduce carbon footprint

As an industry leader with a global reach, we know that even small changes in our product development processes can make a big difference. As a result, we are continuously exploring best practices to reduce waste and minimize our carbon footprint. We are, for example, introducing clean and green practices throughout the manufacturing process, improving energy utilization, promoting water conservation and recycling, reducing pollution, regulating chemicals management, and adopting sustainable materials in packaging.

In all cases, our ambition is to mitigate the impact of our production and operation activities on the environment and, in so doing, to create an environmentally friendly production model. There are a number of areas where we are focusing our efforts to evolve our manufacturing processes:

Cleaner energy

The energy used by Hikvision primarily includes electricity, natural gas, diesel, and gasoline. Our aim is to intelligently manage the way we use these resources in order to reduce energy throughout the entire manufacturing process. We have made numerous energy-saving adaptations throughout our operations such as process improvements and equipment upgrades. We are also increasing the proportion of clean energy we use through green electricity procurement, distributed photovoltaic power generation, and energy storage. During the year of 2022, we purchased 32,852 MWh of green electricity, and generated 4,508.3 MWh of power via photovoltaic units.

Cleaner water

Municipal water, surface water and groundwater are major water resources used by Hikvision. To improve water use efficiency and manage water resources more effectively, we take active water conservation measures and continue to improve our water resources and management systems. For example, we have been able to reduce water waste through balanced water testing, water use monitoring, water-saving transformation, and rainwater collection.

Cleaner waste management

In order to grow into an environment-friendly business, Hikvision closely monitors all emissions and waste in order to reduce our impact on the environment wherever possible. For example, to manage the waste generated during production and operations, we have established a waste classification and disposal system. Waste is classified into general waste, hazardous waste, and industrial waste for different disposal methods. The whole process is monitored and recorded to assure standard and traceable waste disposal.

Greener packaging

Hikvision advocates sustainable packaging to lessen the environmental impact of packaging materials. While ensuring that products are fully protected by packaging, we have taken measures to de-plasticize and reduce packaging materials, promote degradable materials, and increase packaging recycling efficiency, minimizing the use of packaging materials.

For example, by cutting the use of plastic cushioning and replacing high-volume, high-quality plastic cushioning and lining with materials with low plastic content, we are able to reduce carbon emissions by 767 tons per year.

Find out more

To find out more about our green manufacturing innovations and how they contribute to greener and more sustainable operations, please visit the website. You can also explore Hikvision blogs to learn more about our greener LED display technologies, greener packaging process, and greener technology & product innovations.

