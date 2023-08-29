Edgepark expands offerings with 10 new breast pumps

Brand-name pumps, including hands-free wearables, covered under most insurance plans

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgepark announced today it is introducing 10 new breast pumps covered by most insurance plans to give expecting parents more options that meet their unique infant feeding needs.

Since 2021, the business has nearly tripled its breast pump product portfolio, now offering 24 different pumps – seven wearable pumps, 15 portables and two wall pluggable pumps – all from brand names that customers know and trust including BabyBuddha®, Elvie, Evenflo®, Freemie®, Lansinoh®, Medela™, Spectra® and more.

"Not everyone is aware that most insurance plans, including many Medicaid programs, cover the cost of one breast pump for each pregnancy," said Kattrina Richardson, vice president of Marketing at Edgepark. "If someone isn't aware of this, they may go to a major retailer and pay up front for a pump and then try after-the-fact to get it reimbursed through insurance. At Edgepark, we work with more than 1,400 insurance plans to take this burden off the expecting parent, minimizing upfront costs so they can focus instead on getting ready for this new chapter. With one of the largest insurance networks in the country, more than 80 percent of the pumps that we offer are covered by insurance."

The latest expansion introduces the following pumps, available now for order at Edgepark.com:

Medela Pump In Style ® Hands-free Breast Pump with MaxFlow Technology*

Freemie Rose Premium Hands-Free Wearable Breast Pump

Spectra ® 9 Plus & CaraCups Wearable Milk Collection Hands-Free Inserts Bundle*

Spectra ® S1 Plus Double Electric Breast Pump*

Evenflo Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smart Pump 3.0 Lifestyle Set

Motif Twist Double Electric Breast Pump

Motif Duo Double Elfectric Breast Pump

BabyBuddha Double Electric Breast Pump

Rumble Tuff EZ Express Breast Pump

*Only available to select insurance plans

Edgepark offers a simple order process that allows customers to receive their breast pumps in an average of seven to 10 business days, depending on insurance. Customers can first use a self-service, no obligation tool to verify their insurance is in network prior to ordering. Then, customers complete an order online or via the phone and Edgepark works directly with healthcare providers and insurance plans to verify coverage and eligibility. Once verified, Edgepark ships the pump directly to the customer. All orders are eligible for free shipping.

"As a mom, I know firsthand that the choices can be overwhelming," Richardson said. "Not to mention, there are so many unknowns when welcoming a new baby. At Edgepark, we hope to make this time in a mom's life a little easier."

Customers can find additional resources at Edgepark.com or by speaking to an Edgepark breast pump specialist at 855.504.2099 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. ET; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET).

About Edgepark

Edgepark is the leading provider of supplies direct-to-home, committed to caring and providing patients solutions that make it easy to choose and receive the products needed to live their best life. For more than 90 years, customers have trusted Edgepark to get supplies quickly, easily and with accuracy. Learn more at Edgepark.com.

