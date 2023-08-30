EXERGEN DONATES THERMOMETERS TO NURSING SCHOOLS TO SUPPORT U.S. NURSING STUDENTS TAKING AN ACCURATE TEMPERATURE THIS COLD AND FLU SEASON

Exergen TemporalScanner is the Preferred Thermometer of Nurses and Pediatricians and is Helping Nursing Students Prepare for Cold and Flu Season

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exergen Corporation, maker of the world's most accurate thermometer, is raising awareness of the Exergen School of Nursing Thermometer Gifting Program that gives nursing students across the U.S. free Exergen home TemporalScanners – and professional TemporalScanner models for skills labs. Exergen's thermometers have been proven accurate in 117 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies and are the #1 choice of nurses, pediatricians, and parents.

Back to school means the start of cold and flu season, and Exergen wants all nursing students to be able to accurately screen themselves, their families, and fellow students for fever, the leading symptom of the flu and Covid vs. the common cold, which is not accompanied by a fever. Exergen Thermometers are far more accurate than non-contact infrared scanners (NCITs), devices that point at the forehead but do not accurately detect fever. NCITs were widely used during public Covid screenings and the FDA has since proven their inaccuracy in this published study.

"As the leader in thermometry, we want to be sure that our nation's nursing students have the tools they need to accurately detect fever at home. We are also donating our professional model thermometers to nursing schools' skills labs so that students learn at the outset the importance and proper tools for taking accurate temperatures," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "Many schools and public spaces have been using non-contact infrared thermometers (NCITs) without realizing they don't work, so it is imperative that nursing students know how to accurately check for fever."

For all accredited nursing schools who would like to receive a free Exergen TemporalScanner home model for their students, along with several professional models for their skills labs, visit Exergen School of Nursing Thermometer Gifting Program .

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen invented, manufactures, and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The ExergenTemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Exergen