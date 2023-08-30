Joe Groarke joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisor with 31 years' experience joins Summit Financial Networks from Wells Fargo Clearing Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Joe Groarke** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Summit Financial Networks. Based in Blue Bell, Pa., Groarke is an experienced financial advisor who was previously affiliated with Wells Fargo Clearing Services. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had approximately $84 million in assets under administration* as of April 28, 2023.

"I welcome Joe to both Summit and Cetera Advisor Networks," said Marshall T. Leeds, president and regional director of Summit Financial Network. "Summit is an outstanding home for advisors seeking the support they need to grow their practice and to provide unmatched services to their clients. We look forward to working with Joe in this capacity."

Summit Financial Networks is a top region within Cetera Advisor Networks, which is the largest community of advisors within Cetera. Summit is set apart by its commitment to providing the highest standard in personalized boutique service to its financial professionals and to their clients.

Visit www.cetera.com

