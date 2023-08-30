Life Time to Participate in September and October Investor Conferences

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences, including:

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

September 13 – Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

The Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference will take place at the Conrad Downtown Hotel in New York City September 12-13, 2023 .

Life Time management will participate in a fireside chat with Goldman Sachs analyst, Kate McShane , from 2:35 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. ET on September 13 .

The fireside chat may be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life

Life Time management also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative or Life Time Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life

September 20 – Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference

The Wells Fargo Consumer Conference will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA September 20-21, 2023 .

Life Time management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or Life Time Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life

October 4 – Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

The Deutsche Bank Wells Fargo Consumer Conference will take place at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ October 2-4, 2023 .

Life Time management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Deutsche Bank representative or Life Time Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

