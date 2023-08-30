ROI Training Wins 2023 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Training

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Training announced that it has received the 2023 Google CloudSpecialization Partner of the Year Award for Training.

We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award for the fourth time

ROI Training was recognized for the company's innovative thinking and achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their journey to the cloud through training.

This achievement marks the fourth time ROI Training has been globally recognized as the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Training (2023, 2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA.

Having trained over 350,000 people on Google Cloud across six continents and in over 35 countries, ROI Training's impressive team of subject-matter expert trainers have been instrumental in driving extraordinary transformation with the world's leading businesses and agencies. The hands-on nature of the Google Cloud curriculum paired with ROI Training's ability to deliver use case-driven instructor-led training provides the perfect environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions.

Today, ROI Training offers the deepest cloud curriculum in the market covering generative AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Networking and Security, Machine Learning, and Cloud for Business Leaders.

ROI Training has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for Data Analytics, Infrastructure, and Security to go with our 210+ Professional Cloud Certifications.

"We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award for the fourth time overall," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "Our 10-year partnership with Google Cloud continues to scale at an exciting rate driven by incredible innovation including generative AI. I am proud of my team for the effort we put in on a daily basis to help customers succeed. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing us!"

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize ROI Training as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 350,000 people globally in Cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data and AI, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

