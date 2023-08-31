Bandai Namco Brings Ensky Paper Theater® and Pokémon Puzzle Sets to North America!

New sets coming to the U.S. and Canada will allow fans to continue the adventure with some favorite characters!

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Japanese manufacturer, Ensky, is thrilled to announce the addition of the renowned and much loved Pokémon to their growing list of IPs! Paper Theater® and puzzle sets of fan-favorite Pokémon such as Pikachu, Mewtwo and Eevee will initiate the first rollout of products, combining the joys of Pokémon with the skills of Ensky. Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) will be the U.S. and Canadian distributor, introducing these wonderfully crafted paper products to North American retailers and consumers.

Fans will now experience the worldwide phenomenon of these beloved Pokémon in new ways: Ensky puzzles of various styles and counts, and beautifully complex Paper Theaters that really highlight each Pokémon's unique characteristics! An array of products will be available for purchase beginning this

Fall, find them with displays that showcase prebuilt samples to get a sneak peek at the end results that will really get everyone excited!

"Pokémon has amassed such a devoted and loving fanbase over the last 27 years," says Yoshi Mecklenberg, Brand Manager of Marketing, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "We are very excited to be able to bring these products to such committed followers of the franchise, in an area that hasn't yet seen all that Pokémon has to offer!"

With Pokémon merchandise in such high demand around the world, Ensky sought to ensure accessible prices at US$17-$43 per product. The launch will include:

3D Kumu-kumu Pikachu Puzzle

Pokémon Puzzles

Paper Theater Pokémon Mew & Mewtwo

Paper Theater Pokémon Eevee Evolutions

Paper Theater Woodstyle Pokémon Pikachu Found

Additional designs with even more characters will continue rollout in the coming months.

About Ensky

Ensky is a Japanese manufacturer who creates high quality, fun and interesting products which combine an IP (intellectual property) with a craft, creativity, learning or game product. With different styles of puzzles, Paper Theaters, and other craft goods, Ensky products allow fans of any age to have fun being creative with their favorite Japanese IPs. Ensky is well renowned for its high-quality craft items, particularly its puzzles and paper theater. Coming from a long history in paper toys, Ensky began in 1938 as the company that produced Menko (also known as Bettan or Patchin), which is a Japanese card game that dates to the Edo period. These Menko cards were made from thick paper or cardboard, with images from anime, manga, and other works printed on the cards. Ensky's long history with paper has allowed them to grow and create products with high-quality paper and prints. To go alongside that quality, Japan has a historic reputation for making the very best blades, and Ensky has used only that when it comes to cutting their puzzles and paper crafts. Using such high-quality blades allows for beautifully and precisely cut products that are unmatched.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, the company is working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

