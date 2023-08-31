Navy Veteran from Beaver Dam, Wis., Elected National Commander of The American Legion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel J. Seehafer was elected national commander of the nation's largest veterans organization today in Charlotte, N.C., during The American Legion's 104th National Convention. Seehafer likes to say, "It's personal," when it comes to The American Legion's mission of serving veterans and their families. He is continuing the theme of "Be the One," The American Legion's initiative to prevent veteran suicide.

An ordained minister from Wisconsin, he earned his American Legion eligibility through service in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, where he served as a military chaplain. A member of American Legion Post 157 in Horicon, Wis., Seehafer served in a number of American Legion offices at every level, including national chaplain and commander of the Department of Wisconsin.

Born and raised in Merrill, Wis., he lettered in cross-country while in high school and later received a bachelor's degree in pastoral ministry from Concordia University and a Master of Divinity at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Seehafer was installed as assistant pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon in 1997 and continues to serve as administrative pastor of the church and its school. His American Legion post was recognized for "100 percent" and "All-Time High" in membership during his terms as commander and adjutant. Other honors include district commander's new post achievement award, Silver Brigade, and Post 157 Legionnaire of the Year.

In 2023, Seehafer earned an Outstanding Heroism Award for administering the Heimlich Maneuver to a choking victim at an American Legion dinner.

Seehafer and his wife, Stacey, who is a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 157, live in Beaver Dam, Wis. Dan's son, Jacob, and daughter, Emma, are also members of the Post 157 family.

