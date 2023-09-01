LC Financial Holdings Completes Acquisition of BCM Global, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Technology-Driven Credit Specialist

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Financial Holdings (LCFH) proudly announces the successful completion of the acquisition of BCM Global (BCM), marking the next step in its evolution as a technology-led credit specialist. This landmark acquisition cements LCFH's stronghold in the management of consumer and SME loans, leases and mortgages across Europe.

Established in 1998, LC Financial Holdings comprises LCM Partners, one of Europe's leading alternative credit investment managers, the Link Financial Group servicing companies and LDMS, a technology provider focusing on the credit management sector. The integration of BCM as the fourth pillar of the LCFH Group reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in serving its originator clients and investors.

BCM's operations, spanning sites in Ireland, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands, are to become an integral part of the LCFH family. BCM's core business lines encompass commercial and residential mortgage origination and management services, outsourcing of banking administration activities and structured finance administration. As a prominent European independent mortgage, real estate and commercial loan servicer, BCM will receive substantial support from LCFH to expand its existing business lines as well as develop new services across Europe.

"Our strategic collaboration is expected to generate an expanded product portfolio, further operational efficiencies and even better client service for BCM in the years ahead. The combined strength of the LCFH Group, united with BCM, will be manging assets of over €100 billion covering almost 7 million customers, serving 110 financial institutions across 10 jurisdictions with almost 2,000 dedicated professionals. We truly believe that this combination has huge benefits, most of all for the customers and organisations we serve." said Paul Burdell, CEO LCFH.

Antoinette Dunne, CEO of BCM, "Being a part of the LCFH Group ushers in a new era of growth and innovation for BCM. The partnership with LCFH brings a fresh perspective, a renewed emphasis on technological advancements and valuable support for both expanding current activities and venturing into new territories. Joining LCFH will redefine BCM's business strategy, benefiting employees and forging new alliances while further improving the experiences of our existing client base."

