VINCI PARTNERS TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON OCTOBER 11, 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it will host its first Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET. The Company´s senior management team will present the company's strategy and outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Registration Details

Registration for attendance on-site is required. To request on-site attendance and registration details please email ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com until September 22, 2023.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the Investor Day will be accessible on the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay will be available on the same section of the website following the conclusion of the event.

