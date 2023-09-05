The Highest Grossing Film of 2023 Worldwide BARBIE

Debuts for Premium Digital Ownership and Rental on September 12

The number one global release in Warner Bros. Pictures history from writer/director Greta Gerwig continues to dominate the box office with more than $1.38 billion worldwide

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a trip to Barbie Land when "Barbie, the box office smash hit and global phenomenon, arrives for purchase and rental Digitally at home on September 12. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird"), "Barbie," stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken. Gerwig directed "Barbie" from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story," "The Squid and the Whale"), based on Barbie by Mattel.

"Barbie" has taken the box office by storm, earning more than $1.38 billion worldwide to become the highest grossing film in Warner Bros.' 100-year history; the highest grossing film ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office; and is the largest worldwide film release of 2023.

On September 12, "Barbie" will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

"Barbie" also stars America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights"). The film also stars Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen").

The film's producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman ("Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," "Marriage Story," "Gravity"), Robbie ("Birds of Prey," "Promising Young Woman," "I, Tonya"), Tom Ackerley ("Promising Young Woman," "I, Tonya") and Robbie Brenner ("Dallas Buyers Club"), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Synopsis:

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

DIGITAL ELEMENTS

"Barbie" Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Welcome to Barbie Land – featurette (11:41)

Becoming Barbie – featurette (6:24)

Playing Dress-Up – featurette (7:38)

Musical Make Believe – featurette (6:22)

All-Star Barbie Party – featurette (5:14)

It's A Weird World – featurette (5:02)

BASICS

Premium Digital Ownership: September 12, 2023

$29.99

PVOD: September12, 2023

$24.99

Running Time: 114 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language

THE CREDITS

About "Barbie"

Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman," "Silence," "Brokeback Mountain"), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood ("Beauty and the Beast," "Anna Karenina"), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women," "Anna Karenina"), editor Nick Houy ("Little Women," "Lady Bird"), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt ("Paddington 2," "Beauty and the Beast") and music supervisor George Drakoulias ("White Noise," "Marriage Story"), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ("A Star Is Born"), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film's soundtrack. The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today's hottest music artists, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, "Barbie." The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales

Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales (WBDCS) is one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming, bringing award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions across North America. Licensing content from Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network, TBS, and more, WBDCS brings fans of Warner Bros. Discovery's content even more ways to watch when and how they want across streaming, video-on-demand, cable, satellite and broadcast networks, local television stations, airlines and through digital purchases and physical media sales.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

