HR Acuity Appoints New Additions to Leadership Team as It Continues Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations, is pleased to announce three new leadership appointments to position itself for continued growth. Jess Peluso has joined HR Acuity as Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Moore as Chief Technology Officer and Kendra Tucker as a member of the Board of Directors.

Jess Peluso, Chief Revenue Officer, joins HR Acuity with extensive experience and accomplishments as a senior-level SaaS executive at category-leading organizations. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Enterprise Accounts at Handshake, a leading early talent platform. She has a proven track record as a sales leader in the HR tech field, and more than twenty years of experience building and scaling revenue teams and driving significant ARR growth.

Jim Moore, Chief Technology Officer, joins the team with over sixteen years of enterprise SaaS experience leading large technology organizations. Most recently, he led SaaS engineering at SailPoint, an enterprise identity security platform, through a major period of growth that required scaling all aspects of their engineering operations, from technology to organization and processes.

Kendra Tucker is appointed to HR Acuity's Board of Directors.

Kendra currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at TruckStop, leading transportation technology and freight matching software. She has led teams across a variety of business models and industries, successfully executing strategic growth and consistent profitability. She brings a wealth of go-to-market expertise to further propel the company's growth.

These executive appointments follow the recent appointments of Kate Freer as Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Trotsky as Chief People Officer, Dianne Frommelt as Chief Product Officer and Kristina Bonatakis as Chief of Staff.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointments of our new leadership team members as we look to our next chapter of growth at HR Acuity," said Deb Muller, CEO. "These leaders have extensive experience building and scaling revenue teams and creating leading software solutions. I know they will play a pivotal role in leading our teams to elevate and advance our rapidly growing business."

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 4,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 6 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, and was recently named for a second time to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

