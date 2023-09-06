Braya Renewable Fuels Partner ABO Wind Receives Exclusive Rights to Develop World Class Wind and Hydrogen Project

COME BY CHANCE, NL, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Braya Renewable Fuels (Braya) is pleased to share the successful outcome of the Crown Land Call for Bids for Wind Energy Project, which awarded exclusive rights to pursue development of the Toqlukuti'k Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. Project to Braya partner ABO Wind. In March 2023 at the conclusion of a thorough RFP process, Braya issued an exclusive letter of support to ABO Wind for the joint development of green hydrogen production at its refinery in Come By Chance. The Crown lands decision has awarded ABO Wind exclusive rights to 267,000 acres, or 417 square miles, in close proximity to the refinery.

Braya Renewable Fuels Logo (CNW Group/Braya Renewable Fuels) (PRNewswire)

"As an experienced pioneer in the development of renewable energy projects, ABO Wind will be a great partner in Braya's mission to meet the growing global demand for renewable fuels," said Frank Almaraz, CEO, Braya Renewable Fuels. "Securing the land for our joint project is a significant milestone toward realizing Braya's vision to become a world leader in renewable fuels production. We look forward to working with ABO Wind to add green hydrogen to our portfolio."

The Toqlukuti'k Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. Project is a multi-phased, integrated project which will provide green hydrogen to meet Braya's needs as well as green ammonia for global export. More information about the project is available at www.toqlukutikproject.com.

As the conversion of the Come By Chance refinery nears completion, Braya is proud of the power of its partnerships with like minded organizations and our local community. They remain instrumental to achieving our vision of decarbonizing heavy transportation through the production of renewable fuels like renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and green hydrogen.

About Braya Renewable Fuels

Braya Renewable Fuels owns and operates the Come By Chance Refinery, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, and is converting it to renewable fuel operation. The refinery has been renamed Braya Renewable Fuels, after the rare and beautiful Newfoundland and Labrador Braya flower. The refinery is strategically located to deliver fuels to a variety of end markets and has a successful ~50-year operating history as a conventional fuels refinery. The refinery plans to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, which help decarbonize sectors—heavy road transport and aviation—that are key to economic activity and have few other near-term, executable decarbonization solutions.

About ABO Wind

ABO Wind AG successfully develops and builds wind and solar farms as well as battery storage and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based company has realised more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity to date and has also constructed half of them. The company's annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 1,000 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management, and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply. ABO Wind Canada Ltd. was founded in 2017 with an office in Calgary, Alberta and opened a second Canadian office in Halifax, Nova Scotia in June 2022. ABO Wind Canada is developing a pipeline of +1,400 MW of grid-connected wind, solar and storage projects and +11,000 MW of renewables for green hydrogen.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braya Renewable Fuels