Noodles & Company Unveils Irresistible New Dish: Chicken Parmesan

Noodles & Company's new Chicken Parmesan raises the bar with its first-ever baked dish

bringing cheesy, saucy, and crispy together in one decadent offering

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today its latest menu innovation, Chicken Parmesan. Noodles' Chicken Parmesan is a delicious and convenient take on a beloved dish with classic Italian flavors that invoke the feeling and flavor of homemade goodness. Made-to-order and baked to perfection for every guest, this new dish is only $10.95 for a limited time and is made with craveable penne noodles, flavorful marinara sauce, crispy parmesan-crusted chicken, ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of parsley on top.

Noodles Rewards members have exclusive access to try this irresistible Chicken Parmesan entrée for the next two weeks before the dish is launched nationwide to all guests on Wednesday, September 20.

Creating Fresh Ideas and Value

Known for its craveable array of noodle dishes from around the world, the introduction of Chicken Parmesan offers a fresh take on an Italian favorite at a value price point and convenience that is hard to find at other fast casual restaurants, making it the perfect choice for any lunch or dinner.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Noodles & Company and we're proud to bring a fresh, uncommonly good perspective to a beloved pasta dish. We've been serving made-to-order pastas from around the world since we opened our doors nearly 30 years ago, however, this is the first time we've offered our guests a baked entrée," said Nick Graff, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Noodles & Company. "We are excited for our Chicken Parmesan to further our commitment to nourish and inspire our guests with fresh, handcrafted dishes at an approachable price point."

More With Noodles Rewards

To show Noodles Rewards members just how special they are, Noodles made this dish a limited-time rewards member exclusive. To get the first taste of this decadent dish, anyone can sign up to be a Noodles Rewards member from Wednesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 19.

Signing up for Noodles Rewards is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First-time rewards members who sign up will receive 750 points (good for a free entrée) after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their pasta fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

Goodness Guarantee

All the goodness of Noodles' new Chicken Parmesan is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee .

About Noodles & Company:

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

