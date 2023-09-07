Avantor® Partners with Tobin Scientific to Provide End-to-End Solution for Research Lab Relocations, Sample Transport, and GMP Storage Services

Partnership will satisfy growing need among biopharma and life science companies

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, has entered into an agreement with Tobin Scientific, a leading provider of biopharma cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services, to support end-to-end moves for biopharma customers looking to relocate their labs, research facilities, and samples. This partnership will deliver upon the growing customer need for complex logistics solutions with temperature-specific requirements.

Biopharma and life science companies who require end-to-end moves need partners who can safely move sensitive materials from one place to another with the utmost care. Avantor's collaboration with Tobin Scientific offers one primary partner to support critical moves, reducing downtime and offering flexibility for temporary or long-term storage. This solution removes the burden from the customer to solve their storage needs and provides current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance for temperature-controlled materials. These efficiencies and focus on quality enable our customers to focus on what matters most – moving science forward.

"Whether it's the movement of an entire lab or the transfer of critical samples or materials, Avantor is committed to supporting all steps of our customers' research processes. Our customers need the flexibility to do science where it works best for them, and lab and research moves are critical to that need, but they require a focus on efficiency and security," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President of Americas, Avantor. "This partnership with Tobin Scientific offers efficiency through an end-to-end solution and provides the support our customers need as they grow and scale."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Avantor to help our customers, whether they are at the earliest stage of research or are among the largest biopharma players," said Brian Tobin, CEO of Tobin Scientific. "Our state-of-the-art storage and transport solutions, together with Avantor's diverse market reach, combine to provide essential services for all our customers."

The partnership between the two companies leverages Tobin Scientific's expertise in the transfer of goods with temperature-specific requirements while the transportation and logistics services complements Avantor's biorepository and archiving services, resulting in a better experience for the customer.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook.

About Tobin Scientific

Tobin Scientific is a leading provider of biopharma cold chain, storage, and transport & logistics services. Serving a broad spectrum of sectors including life sciences, academia, and government, we excel in ensuring the safe and secure handling of temperature-sensitive products. With GMP-compliant storage solutions, we manage and distribute mission-critical consumables and equipment. Nationally recognized for lab relocation and principal investigator support, our holistic approach and unwavering commitment to quality distinctly set us apart. We take pride in helping our partners successfully navigate the complexities of the biopharma industry. Learn more at: tobinscientific.com

