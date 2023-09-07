Disneyland Resort Brings Special Stories to Life with Tiana's Palace Restaurant, San Fransokyo Square and More

Tiana's Palace quick-service restaurant opens Sept. 7 at Disneyland Park, serving up New Orleans favorites and seasonal flavors

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park welcomes guests to city inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Big Hero 6"

New experiences coming soon include "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural" and Adventureland Treehouse

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Disneyland Resort invites guests to step into exciting, newly reimagined locations and experiences, starting with the debut of Tiana's Palace at Disneyland Park – officially serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine beginning today – and San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park, which officially transformed on Aug. 31.

Other new and updated experiences for families of all ages to enjoy across Disneyland Resort include the soulful sounds of Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band on Rivers of America, "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural," the Adventureland Treehouse, as well as fall favorite seasonal celebrations Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia. Over at Downtown Disney District, guests can relax at the new alfresco hangout spot The Alley by Splitsville and indulge in food offerings inspired by the Pacific and Gulf Coasts at the reimagined Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio.

Tiana's Palace quick-service restaurant opens Sept. 7

Disneyland Resort continues to expand upon the story of Princess Tiana with the launch of Tiana's Palace , the newly reimagined quick-service restaurant inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, "The Princess and the Frog," which officially starts serving guests today, Sept. 7, 2023, in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

At the restaurant, friends and family are surrounded by fixtures and references to Princess Tiana's life as they sit beneath yellow and gold awnings accented by bistro lighting, reminiscent of the film's version of the restaurant. The new menu includes New Orleans-inspired dishes and seasonal flavors, including the 7 Greens Gumbo, gulf shrimp and grits, house-filled beignets and various regional dishes using select ingredients sourced from Louisiana when available.

The Mint Julep Bar reopens alongside Tiana's Palace, with its famous mint juleps and ever-popular Mickey beignets. Both locations offer mobile order so guests can order their favorites using the Disneyland app.* While Tiana's Palace is not a character dining location, guests may still find Tiana walking through New Orleans Square at various times of the day.

Huggable meets heroic at San Fransokyo Square

San Fransokyo Square opened on Aug. 31, 2023, at Disney California Adventure Park, transporting guests to a mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo – inspired by the dynamic metropolis in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning film, "Big Hero 6." The thriving plaza features a new character greeting opportunity, diverse food and beverages, unique shopping and more.

After crossing the iconic San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, guests can discover new and reimagined quick-service establishments – Aunt Cass Café, Rita's Turbine Blenders and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería – plus flavorful new selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill. Exciting culinary creations inspired by Asian cuisine and "Big Hero 6" include the Baymax macaron, curry beef in a sourdough bread bowl, soba noodle salad (plant-based), Honey Lemon-Ade, Turbine Twirler and much more.

Guests can interact with boy genius Hiro Hamada and his huggable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, outside their workshop. The San Fransokyo Maker's Market offers "Big Hero 6"themed mementos, apparel and accessories.

More experiences and entertainment at Disneyland Resort

Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band perform high-energy tunes on a New Orleans-themed raft as they float down the Rivers of America on select nights. During their set, fountains and lighting create a beautiful, ambient atmosphere.

Beginning Sept. 29, 2023, a new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural" will enchant guests at Disneyland Park. Set to a dynamic jazz score, projections on the Rivers of America will tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog from the bayou that leaps into the lively heartbeat of New Orleans when he is lured by the jazzy sounds he hears in the distance. This unique art installation will animate original artwork by Disney Live Entertainment graphic designer Marcella "Marci" Swett, best known for her chalk art at Downtown Disney District during Celebrate Soulfully. "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural" and Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will enhance the atmosphere on the Rivers of America on select evenings this fall, and will run nightly during the holiday season. Guests can check Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app for details and showtimes.

Opening this fall, the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson will invite guests to journey up wood rope stairways and traverse the branches of the giant tree to explore fascinating rooms representing members of a family from a new story. Capturing the spirit of the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962, explorers roaming among the Adventureland Treehouse will encounter the mother's music den, the father's art studio, the young sons' nature room and the teenage daughter's astronomer's loft, with most items crafted from found objects and natural resources gathered during the family's adventures.

New experiences also extend to Downtown Disney District with the launch of The Alley at Splitsville. This fun, alfresco patio location which recently opened next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes, is a place where the whole family can play interactive games and relax while being served delicious food and beverages off Splitsville's menu. Guests can also choose to experience the evolution of the iconic restaurant, Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, which celebrated its reopening as Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio with a fresh new look, new name and new menu along with Beignets Expressed, a fast, friendly counter service spot offering classic and specialty glazed beignets.

Seasonal celebrations around the resort

In addition to seasonal fall favorites celebrations, Halloween Time (running through Oct. 31), and Plaza de la Familia (running through Nov. 2), guests can also look forward to celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month between Sept. 15-Oct. 15, with arts and crafts for all ages to enjoy, specialty food and beverage offerings and live entertainment across the resort.

