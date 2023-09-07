'LG MAGNIT' 118-INCH 4K HOME THEATER DISPLAY DELIVERS STUNNING VISUALS, STREAMLINES INSTALLATION

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering luxury homeowners an attractive new home theater option, LG Electronics USA is unveiling the new 118-inch "LG MAGNIT" 4K Micro LED residential display at the 2023 CEDIA Expo.

According to LG USA Senior Vice President Michael Kosla, this new giant display brings the magnificence of LG MAGNIT to a new screen size that's destined to expand the market for luxury home cinema and digital art. He said the new 118-inch model hits the "sweet spot" between the LG MAGNIT 136-inch residential Micro LED display and the award-winning 97-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED M wireless TV (both also featured at CEDIA Expo).

Priced at $237,000, the LG MAGNIT 118-inch display is "setting a new standard for home entertainment, delivering the ultimate color, clarity and contrast," Kosla said. "With a 0.6 mm pixel pitch, crisp 4K resolution, robust chip-on-board LED technology and AI-enhanced processing, viewers can enjoy stunning picture quality when watching their favorite blockbuster movies, sporting event or displaying digital artwork through the intuitive webOS smart TV software."

Each of its 8 million-plus Micro LED pixels is an individual light each about the width of a human hair, enabling pure blacks and incredible contrast. The display is designed to deliver superb high dynamic range capability with more shadow detail, while LG's Alpha 9 processor uses artificial intelligence deep learning technology to reduce picture noise and optimize color saturation and contrast based on room circumstances.

Integrators and their clients will note how the 120-Hz display is optimized for a variety of content in indoor home environments with 250 nits of brightness delivering excellent performance and visibility even in sun-lit rooms. A pair of integrated 50-watt speakers and a stand or wall mount enable standalone installations, while WiSA connectivity enables seamless use of high-fidelity wireless speakers including the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 50 speakers being demonstrated with the LG display at CEDIA Expo 2023.

While catering to luxury clients, this Micro LED display offers integrators streamlined installation, Kosla explained. Specially certified LG MAGNIT integrators will appreciate the display's simple two-cabinet design that can be installed in a fraction of the time as other modular LED displays. LG MAGNIT 136-inch Micro LED 4K and 2K residential displays are also being demonstrated at CEDIA.

Also spotlighted at CEDIA Expo 2023 is LG's lineup of critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs, led by the just-launched 97-inch diagonal LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model 97M3) and 83- and 77-inch diagonal LG OLED evo M (models 83M3 & 77M3 respectively). The LG OLED M Series is the world's first consumer TV with a wireless connectivity solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz,* eliminating the need to run cables directly to the TV.

* Based on Marketplace Survey, July 2023.

