Allergy & Asthma Network Names Lynda Mitchell, CAE as Chief Executive Officer

Patient advocacy organization taps proven nonprofit executive leader as it advances its mission to best serve the entire community.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network today announced the appointment of Lynda Mitchell, MA, CAE, as its new Chief Executive Officer. The nationwide nonprofit patient advocacy organization advances its mission through outreach, education, advocacy and research to improve the lives and health of people living with allergies, asthma and related conditions.

"We are thrilled to appoint Lynda Mitchell as CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network," said Dennis Williams, co-chair of the organization's board of directors. "Lynda has earned the confidence and respect of the patient advocacy community, and we know that Allergy & Asthma Network will continue to advocate for the science, education, and outreach that we need to save and improve the lives of every individual and family touched by these conditions."

A seasoned executive with extensive experience leading nonprofit organizations in the allergy and asthma community, Mitchell brings to Allergy & Asthma Network a proven track record in program development and partnerships, community building, and fundraising. She steps into this role after joining Allergy & Asthma Network in 2019 and most recently serving as chief operations officer.

"I was drawn to Allergy & Asthma Network by its well-earned reputation for high-quality, mission-focused work," said Mitchell. "I'm excited to lead our talented team as we work together to advance the organization's mission with particular emphasis on addressing unmet needs and advancing health equity for all living with allergies, asthma and related conditions."

Mitchell formally takes the helm at Allergy & Asthma Network during a time when the organization's work increasingly focuses on health equity in all its mission areas. She brings experience in healthcare compliance to implement best practices in nonprofit management, direct strategic growth, and build high-performance teams. She has long championed patient-centered care and patient engagement, and the use of innovative approaches and digital strategies to advance an organization's mission and to empower patients and caregivers as partners in their healthcare.

Prior to coming to Allergy & Asthma Network, Mitchell served as Chief Operating Officer, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and she founded and served as CEO of Kids With Food Allergies Foundation. Earlier in her career, she worked in hospitals and in consulting roles in health information management and quality management.

Mitchell earned a bachelor's degree in health information management from Temple University and a master's degree in health information management with a certificate in health informatics from the College of St. Scholastica. She is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) from the Center for Association Leadership (ASAE).

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for individuals and families living with allergies, asthma and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to end needless death and suffering, empower people to take control of their health and well-being, and make healthcare more inclusive, equitable and accessible for people living with these conditions. We are committed to raising awareness, promoting understanding, offering resources, fostering collaboration, and advocating for policies and research that enhance the quality of life for everyone impacted by these conditions. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based care.

