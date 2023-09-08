Andrew Hartsog Joins Constellis as Vice President of Special Projects

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that Andrew Hartsog has joined the Company as Vice President of Special Projects, National Security Programs.

"We are pleased to welcome Andy as Vice President," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "His extensive experience in National Security includes dozens of assignments in over 30 countries across the Middle East, South Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa spanning multiple war zones and conflict area tours that include leadership and command assignments."

Mr. Hartsog joined Constellis earlier this year after a distinguished career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and previously served with the U.S. Army Special Forces. Mr. Hartsog retired from the CIA in 2023 as a Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) Executive after 23 years serving as a Paramilitary Operations Officer and Operations Officer with multiple assignments as a Chief of Station (COS), Chief of Operations (COPS) Special Activities and other leadership positions both overseas and at CIA headquarters for the Directorate of Operations (D.O.). Mr. Hartsog's service highlights include being a two-time recipient of the CIA Intelligence Star for Valor and the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal.

"After nearly 30 years of military and civilian government service, I am delighted to join the team at Constellis," said Hartsog. "Joining the company was an easy transition due to its global presence, diverse capabilities, and focus on mission and customer requirements."

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, emergency response, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

