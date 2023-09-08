Capital Rx Promotes Sara Izadi to Chief Clinical Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capital Rx, the health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for, announced the promotion of Sara Izadi, PharmD, to Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Izadi, a distinguished clinical leader, was one of Capital Rx's first ten employees and has led the clinical team and clinical program initiatives since 2018.

Sara Izadi, PharmD, Chief Clinical Officer (PRNewswire)

Sara is a world-class clinical leader and a highly respected member of our leadership team at Capital Rx.

In this role, Dr. Izadi will continue to ensure clinical service excellence, oversee quality management functions, and spearhead the development of novel clinical programs to provide the best possible outcomes for Capital Rx's members.

"During my tenure at Capital Rx, I have witnessed the phenomenal growth of the company engendered by our innovative technology and cost-effective approach to pharmacy benefit management," said Dr. Izadi. "I thank my team for their dedication to our mission and look forward to continuing to deliver optimal clinical outcomes for patients while balancing costs for plan sponsors."

"Sara is a world-class clinical leader and a highly respected member of our leadership team at Capital Rx," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "In her expanded role, Sara will further elevate our clinical programs as we progress into the next phase of our organization's growth."

Prior to joining Capital Rx, Dr. Izadi was a Senior Pharmacist and Program Lead at UnitedHealth Group and a Research/Clinical Pharmacist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Izadi holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of California – San Francisco.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through an efficient Single-Ledger Model™ that increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem, servicing over 2.4 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com.

Media Contacts

Michael Passanante, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Justin Venneri, Director, Communications

marketing@cap-rx.com

Capital Rx logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Rx