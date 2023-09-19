Hyundai Mobis Develops Technology for One-Touch Automated Parking through Self-Learned Pathway

Implemented 'Memory Parking Assist' that learns the driving route and performs parking using ultrasonic and surround view monitor cameras

Achievement in securing an intermediary technology for unmanned autonomous parking... Anticipating competitive advantage over rivals in order acquisition

Taking the lead in the market by integrating sensors in the next-generation parking control system, a key technology in the autonomous driving and electrification era.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of advanced parking technology continues to progress. With advancements in various urban driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the fusion of video-based sensors, the ultimate era of autonomous parking is swiftly approaching.

On the 19th, Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced its success in developing the 'MPS 1.0P (Premium)', an improved version of the next-generation parking control system (MPS: Mobis Parking System) pioneered in 2021. According to industry assessments, adding new parking control technologies and core element technologies to the existing technology further solidified its foothold in the high-performance parking control sector.

A standout feature of this technology is the 'Memory Parking Assist (MPA)'. When a driver executes parking in the path learning mode, the vehicle learns this process itself, allowing for autonomous parking with just a single touch by the driver in that parking space.

The essence of this parking technology is the fusion of video-based sensors, merging ultrasonic sensors and SVM (Surround View Monitor) cameras. Advanced technology that simultaneously measures vehicle location and maps using information obtained was also applied. By implementing such techniques originating from robotics, they achieved driving assistance features supporting up to a 100m storage distance.

This technology is expected to be well-received in countries like the Europe and China, where designated parking areas or private garages are relatively common. Parking stress is eliminated as remote parking in the same location is possible based on the previously learned driving path.

Notably, Hyundai Mobis' next-generation parking control system, developed without expensive radar or lidar sensors and solely with ultrasonic and SVM cameras, holds advantages in both technological perfection and cost. Hence, rapid popularization in regular vehicles and global orders is anticipated.

Another core technology of MPS, the 'Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA),' has also been upgraded. The existing RSPA, already applied to several production cars, recognizes parking spaces through ultrasonic sensors and supports both perpendicular and parallel parking with a button without the need for the driver to steer. Yet, the presence of a vehicle nearby is necessary for the ultrasonic to detect.

Through video-based sensor fusion, Hyundai Mobis added a parking line recognition feature to the RSPA 2 version. It supports autonomous parking even in an empty parking space without surrounding vehicles, recognizing the parking lines. This technology was first unveiled to the public when installed in Kia's recently launched electric vehicle, SUV EV9 as well as G90, GV60, and IONIQ 6.

At the 'AutoSens Conference' in Brussels, Belgium, Hyundai Mobis will introduce the achievements of this technology under the topic "The Future of Vehicle Parking Innovation" to industry insiders. This globally prestigious ADAS and autonomous driving sector conference runs from the 19th to the 21st.

Hyundai Mobis plans to continue its research and development to the level of fully unmanned autonomous parking (AVP: Auto Valet Parking). Alongside this, they continue to unveil urban autonomous driving innovations, such as crab driving and zero-turn demonstrations, with the 'e-Corner System,' realizing their blueprint for leading the future mobility market.

