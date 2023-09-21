Health Carousel Announces New Pediatric Workforce Solutions

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Health Carousel, our purpose is to improve lives and make healthcare work better. With the launch of our Pediatric Workforce Solutions, our goal is to ensure that every child has access to quality healthcare when and where they need it. We understand that every child is different and so are the facilities in which they receive care. That's why we created a customizable workforce solution to help manage expenses, reduce reliance on premium labor, and achieve workforce stabilization specifically for pediatric facilities.

We are excited to announce the addition of Bill Lecher, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC to guide our Pediatric Workforce Solution Strategy. Bill brings more than 30 years of leadership experience, most recently leading staffing efforts at the number one Children's hospitals in the country. Our clinically led approach includes board-certified pediatric nurses, specialty recruitment resources, and dedicated account management teams.

Kyle Kinzie, Vice President of Sales and Account Management, notes:

"This is a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver exceptional workforce solutions across the country. We understand the importance of providing high-quality pediatric care, and this initiative reflects our dedication to the unique needs of our clients. I'm incredibly excited to leverage the expertise and insights of a seasoned clinical leader like Bill as we work together to drive positive impact for our clients' communities and the children and families they serve."

Pediatric Workforce Solutions provides:

Domestic travel nurses and allied health professionals for short to mid-length assignments

International nurses and allied health professionals for longer-term pediatric needs

Clinical workforce services to act as an extension of your team for the recruitment, qualification, and onboarding of pediatric healthcare professionals

Vendor-neutral managed pediatric services program including internal and external resource pool management, 24/7 access to real-time reporting, and full transparency throughout the entire placement process

There are several things that set us apart and create value for children's hospitals. Our specialized team knows how to assess nurses and allied health professionals for pediatric-specific knowledge and competencies, including medication dosing and developmentally appropriate care for infants, toddlers, school age, adolescent, and adult patients. Our healthcare professionals are also trained to incorporate parents, grandparents, and other caregivers into family-centered care.

We support a wide range of pediatric nursing and allied health specialties including:

Behavioral health

Emergency department, level 1 trauma

Med-surg and tele

Oncology and bone marrow transplant

Peri-operative services

PICU and CICU

NICU, level 3 and 4

Outpatient

Dialysis

Imaging/radiology

Laboratory

Respiratory therapy

Surgical

Vascular

Interested in a pediatric solution designed to lower costs, improve employee retention, and improve patient experience? Contact Health Carousel at WorkforceSolutions@HealthCarousel.com.

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing solutions. By delivering highly qualified international nurses, travel nurses, and allied health professionals across a range of in-demand specialties, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact pr@healthcarousel.com.

