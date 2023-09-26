Flink Gets Groceries to Customers in Minutes with Oracle Cloud

German start-up bags Oracle merchandise and financials to disrupt the grocery market with pure online model

AUSTIN, Texas and BERLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online supermarket Flink burst on the scene in 2021 offering consumers in Germany, the Netherlands, and France grocery deliveries in just minutes. To help ensure its customers can tap their way from aisle to aisle to get the goods they need, Flink chose Oracle Retail Merchandising and Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials. With the system's improved automation and visibility, Flink can better track inventory across their hubs and distribution centers to meet customer expectations for fast, accurate deliveries.

"We chose to partner with Oracle for this important transition because of their proven track record and expertise in the retail space," said Peter Bröcker, VP Supply Chain and Processes at Flink.

Better merchandise management in the bag

A recent survey showed that 38% of consumers declared lack of or limited inventory is their biggest frustration when grocery shopping. Flink needed to find and implement a merchandising solution that could scale quickly and create more efficiency across its operations, inventory, and financials. Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member Retail Consult led this project, playing a critical role in project governance and success despite limited staff during the pandemic.

"We wanted a true SaaS product that offered us the speed, scale, and best practice required for our operations," added Lucas Rietz, Director of ERP of Flink and responsible for the implementation.

With Oracle and Retail Consult, Flink successfully deployed its core Oracle merchandising and financials in only seven months. With improved data transparency and automation, the grocer was able to significantly increase resilience of the supply chain, make faster decisions about their business and inventory as well as simplify purchase order creation in the buying process along with invoice matching.

"Time to market is critical for a disruptor like Flink," said Jeff Warren, vice president of Oracle Retail. "Our platform for modern retail provides the connected systems grocers need to better execute and protect their margins, while ensuring stellar, fast service that will keep customers engaged and coming back."

