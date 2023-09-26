Monster Energy Continues Commitment to Veterans through Partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment

Spotlights Shine on Monster and Call of Duty Endowment Partnership in Live Gaming Event

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, a leader in the energy beverage industry, is proud to announce its continued support for veterans through its sponsorship of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV presented by USAA. Monster Energy has committed $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity dedicated to helping veterans secure high-quality employment after their service.

"We are honored to take our commitment to supporting veterans to the next level through our partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "C.O.D.E. Bowl IV is not only an exciting display of gaming talent, but also a meaningful way to give back to those who have served our countries. We are grateful to be a part of this event where gamers from both sides of the Atlantic can come together for a common cause."

Since its creation in 2009, the Call of Duty Endowment has made a significant impact, securing employment for more than 118,000 veterans across all major industries. The median salary of these veterans is $71,000 — twice the national average. 100% of the net funds raised by the Call of Duty Endowment goes directly to helping employ veterans, who to-date have collectively earned $6.9 billion in first-year salaries after finding employment through the program. Monster Energy's contribution will further empower the Call of Duty Endowment's mission and enhance the lives of thousands more veterans.

The announcement comes ahead of this year's annual C.O.D.E. Bowl competition, a highly anticipated event where United States, United Kingdom, and Canadian military branches go head-to-head for the coveted C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy. This year, a brand-new Most Valuable Player (MVP) award called "Monster Energy MVP" will be introduced, recognizing the standout performance of an individual participant who exhibited a relentless pursuit of victory and Unleashed the Beast on the competition. This year's event is scheduled to take place October 5th and promises to deliver the best of the gaming world while raising awareness for an important cause.

Monster Energy's participation in C.O.D.E. Bowl IV presented by USAA and its partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment showcase the company's dedication to fostering positive change and giving back to the community. By aligning with the Call of Duty franchise and its passionate fan base, Monster Energy continues to champion core values of competition, camaraderie, and support for veterans to help them transition into the workforce.

Watch the tournament on the Call of Duty YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and Facebook channels on October 5, 2023, immediately following Call of Duty: Next, the premier showcase event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III Multiplayer, Call of Duty®: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Warzone™!

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE and the CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE team names, logos and other team trademarks are the properties of their respective team owners. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT THE CALL OF DUTY ENDOWMENT

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the extraordinary value veterans bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

Monster Energy, a leader in the energy beverage industry, is proud to announce its continued support for veterans through its sponsorship of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV presented by USAA. Monster Energy has committed $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity dedicated to helping veterans secure high-quality employment after their service. (PRNewswire)

