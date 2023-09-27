FranConnect Appoints Austen Asadorian as Chief Revenue Officer

Hospitality and restaurant technology executive joins the company to fuel its next phase of growth

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of sales, operations, and marketing technology to franchises and multi-location businesses, announces the appointment of Austen Asadorian to its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Asadorian will oversee FranConnect's global go-to-market and revenue organization, including new customer acquisition, customer expansion, new market development, pre-sales consulting, and revenue operations, bolstering FranConnect's continued year-over-year growth.

"Austen's expertise scaling global sales organizations and significant experience working with hospitality and restaurant technology will take FranConnect to the next phase of growth," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "He is an accomplished industry leader who deeply understands the growth and operational challenges of our customers. Under his leadership, I am confident that our sales and revenue organization will continue to drive significant growth for FranConnect and serve as a trusted partner to our customers."

Asadorian is an accomplished sales and operations leader with over 15 years of experience working in the hospitality, restaurant, and retail sectors with some of the largest multi-unit operators in world. He previously served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at SevenRooms, the leading global provider of reservations and guest experience software. At SevenRooms, Asadorian was responsible for North American sales, Global Key Accounts, and Partnerships, where he achieved triple-digit growth under his leadership. Prior to joining SevenRooms, Austen held senior management positions at Peloton and Hillstone Restaurant Group.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer at FranConnect, an industry-leading company that has already achieved remarkable success," said Asadorian. "I am deeply committed to utilizing my extensive background in sales, leadership, and operations to accelerate FranConnect's growth and elevate its standing as the foremost provider of franchise and multi-location management software in the industry."

Asadorian joins FranConnect during a monumental market and product growth year. In 2023, FranConnect expanded into the Australia/New Zealand (A/NZ) and Asia Pacific (APAC) markets. FranConnect also launched a set of new B2B payments products in partnership with Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW) to support franchise CFOs in accelerating fee collection and better governing revenue streams. FranConnect has a focused market expansion plan and an ambitious product roadmap as it continues its push toward reaching over 2,000 brands and half a million locations worldwide.

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For over 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 1500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide. These brands rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration across the network of locations, and improve profitability. FranConnect's customers are some of the most iconic and recognized brands in the industry, including SPARC/Authentic Brands (Forever 21), Tropical Smoothie Café, Authority Brands, and Papa Johns. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com .

