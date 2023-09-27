Graves Gilbert, Circuit Clinical, and Labcorp Join Forces to Bring Clinical Trials to Patients across South Central Kentucky

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graves Gilbert, a multispecialty clinic comprised of more than 200 providers representing over 30 medical specialties in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and surrounding counties, is proud to announce a collaboration with Circuit Clinical, an integrated research organization, to bring clinical trials to patients in South Central Kentucky. The partnership supports broader efforts to bring clinical research to community settings, advance medical treatments, and improve equitable healthcare for diverse and medically underserved rural communities.

Graves Gilbert and Circuit Clinical will partner to reduce the burden on patients who opt in for research participation. Localizing research participant care within Graves Gilbert's physician offices, Circuit Clinical supports the care provider team with embedded staff who have clinical trial experience and work side-by-side with the physicians in practice.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our diverse communities by offering patients access to clinical trials and cutting-edge treatments all from the comfort of our offices, with the physicians they know and trust," said Chris Thorn, CEO of Graves Gilbert.

"Simply put, we are honored to be chosen by Graves Gilbert to help them bring clinical trials to their patients," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Graves Gilbert's commitment to serving communities of every background and focus on patient safety are a perfect match to Circuit's belief in working together to improve clinical trial access for all."

The partnership is possible through Labcorp, a global innovative and comprehensive laboratory services leader. Labcorp, the primary reference laboratory for Graves Gilbert, will help identify clinical trials for which Graves Gilbert patients may be eligible, and the parties will work together to enroll patients into the trials quickly.

"Our partnership with Circuit Clinical aims to improve patient outcomes by bringing clinical trials to Labcorp's diagnostic customers," said Amy Rhine-Pallas, Senior Vice President of Labcorp's North Central Division. "This collaboration demonstrates the commitment of Labcorp, Graves Gilbert and Circuit Clinical to improving the health and lives of patients in Southern Kentucky by providing them a greater opportunity to participate in innovative medical research that will advance medicine and lead to better health outcomes."

Patients enrolled in a clinical trial might also participate in hybrid care options through Circuit Clinical's telemedicine and fully decentralized trial solutions. These alternative options can help reduce traditional clinical research obstacles preventing patient participation. Furthermore, patient involvement in research provides several benefits to both individuals and communities, including:

Offering extra care visits without co-pays

Strengthening the patient-provider relationship

Improving health outcomes through a better and more personal care experience

Click here to learn more about the clinical trial program at Graves Gilbert in partnership with Circuit.

About Graves Gilbert

In 1937, G.Y. Graves and J.T. Gilbert forged an unlikely partnership and embarked on a journey the outcome of which no one could have predicted. Today, Graves Gilbert Clinic houses more than 200 providers representing 30 medical specialties, who continue to lead the way in medical innovation and technology and serve South Central Kentucky with the same level of care and dedication that their founding fathers promised over 85 years ago when Dr. Graves and Dr. Gilbert shook hands and made a commitment to the future: A commitment to a Lifetime of Care.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical, one of the fastest-growing integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit is committed to transforming the experience of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research for physicians and their patients. The company delivers clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com. Learn more at circuitclinical.com and follow along for updates and announcements on LinkedIn.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

