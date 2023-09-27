HiBid Auctions Reach $41.8 Million GMV Last Week; Jewelry, Coins, Tools, and Arcade Games Now for Sale

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid recorded another successful week of sales with over $41.8 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). In auctions from September 18th to 24th, bidders placed over 3.8 million bids on over 673,000 lots.

Estate auctions and an arcade auction are among the hundreds of auctions currently running on the site. These auctions feature jewelry, artwork, rare coins, kiddie rides, pinball machines, tools, cars, and other assets for sale. Noteworthy lots include a House of the Dead two-player arcade video game, a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, and a 14-karat gold diamond bracelet.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 18-24, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $41.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $88.2+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 673,704

Timed Auctions: 1,575

Live Auctions: 121

Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

