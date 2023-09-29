Michael Baker International Hires Ed Newman as Vice President of Cost Management

Mr. Newman to work collaboratively across the firm to foster growth and expand Cost Management service offerings

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Ed Newman has joined the firm as Vice President of Cost Management. In this role, Mr. Newman will work collaboratively across the firm to foster growth and expand Cost Management service offerings. Additionally, he will provide day-to-day oversight of Michael Baker's companywide Cost Management team, which supports the planning, design and development of domestic and international construction and environmental projects for Federal clients, state and local municipalities and other entities.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Michael Baker's Cost Management team routinely partners with clients on project planning and design to ensure that realistic budgets and schedules are in place prior to construction start. During the project, the team assists with project controls, schedule updates, cost analysis and risk management/mitigation," said John Walsh, P.E., Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Under Ed's leadership, I am confident that our team will grow new service offerings and continue to provide high-quality services related to scheduling, risk management, earned value management, Value Engineering and estimating for our clients."

Mr. Newman has 35 years of industry experience leading projects and teams. Most recently, he served as Federal Sector Leader at Hill International, where he was responsible for business development, technical oversight, quality assurance and contract administration for the firm's federal business. Prior to his construction career, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army with several combat engineer units, stationed across the U.S. and overseas.

Mr. Newman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy West Point. He is a member of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International