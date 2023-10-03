Actress Kristen Bell Receives Inaugural "Vision for Peace" Award at Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund Gala: Photos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Kristen Bell, Global Advocate for the United Nations Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), was honored with the Vision for Peace Award at a star-studded gala on Saturday. Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Ted Danson presented the award.

Kristen Bell and Ted Danson at the United Nations Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund Gala. Credit: Katie Levine (PRNewswire)

The event featured presentations by Sharon Stone, with a performance by Sara Bareilles. Kirby emceed the evening, which also included presentation of the Commitment to Gender Equality Award to Starbucks.

Bell highlighted the urgency, stating that "Less than 1% of global funding goes to women's organizations in countries experiencing crises or conflicts. That's unacceptable. WPHF is changing that."

Also featured at the event were two women leaders working on the front lines to build peace and respond to crises in their communities: Hajer Sharief from Libya and Horia Mosadiq from Afghanistan.

The gala was hosted by Bell, Wallis Annenberg, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Hayes, and Dawn Ostroff, and was supported by Crèmily, Horizon, Activision|Blizzard, Disney, Netflix, Good|Upworthy, BoldHaus, Lafayette 148, and Spindrift.

A short video clip from the event can be found here: https://youtu.be/7YRYKjR9vO4

About WPHF:

The United Nations Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) is dedicated to advancing the causes of peace, gender equality, and humanitarian assistance across conflict and crisis contexts around the world. Since its launch in 2016, WPHF has funded over 1,000 local and grassroots civil society organizations in 43 countries around the world, reaching over 35 million people. Through strategic mobilization of funds, impactful advocacy, and the amplification of women's voices on the global stage, WPHF spearheads a transformative movement that envisions and strives for a world characterized by peace and gender equality.

