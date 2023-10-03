DryEye Rescue Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Sunnie Natural

Revolutionary eye care brand, Sunnie Natural, has partnered with industry-leading distributor, DryEye Rescue, to launch its all-natural, plant-based eye drops.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DryEye Rescue , a leading distributor of innovative eye care solutions, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Sunnie Natural. This pioneering company has launched a groundbreaking range of all-natural, plant-based eye drops. Sunnie Natural's products offer a safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solution for individuals seeking relief from common eye ailments while promoting overall ocular health.

With a commitment to quality, Sunnie Natural's eye drops are designed to provide exceptional care and comfort. Their multi-dose formulations, made without preservatives, are safe for everyday use, ensuring long-lasting support for individuals experiencing redness, dryness, or strains associated with digital eye fatigue. All of Sunnie Natural's eye drops are doctor-recommended and proudly made in the USA.

"Our mission at Sunnie Natural is to provide our customers with high-quality, all-natural eye drops that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly," said the spokesperson of Sunnie Natural. Distinguished by their use of all-natural ingredients, carefully selected for their proven benefits, each product is homeopathically medicated to target specific eye concerns, making them an ideal choice for those seeking natural remedies. The innovative filtration system in Sunnie Natural's eye drops eliminates 100% of bacteria, ensuring maximum purity and quality.

Sunnie Natural currently offers three specialized eye drop products, each tailored to address specific needs:

Redness: Daily support for puffy and red eyes without damaging and harsh chemicals. The all-natural ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Euphrasia, Chamomile, Pasque Flower and Hepar Sulphuris Calcareum, target inflammation, itching, and irritation, providing soothing relief for allergies and environmental stress.

Digital Eye Strain: Daily protection from the stresses of the modern world that can lead to headaches and ongoing eye problems. The combination of Senega Officinalis, Ruta Graveolens, Conium Maculatum, and Hypromellose Propylene Glycol offers temporary relief from strained ligaments, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and eye discomfort caused by digital screens and close-up work.

Dryness: Daily moisture for severe dryness and irritation caused by allergies, hormone changes, or decreased tear production. With a blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Euphrasia, Belladonna, and these eye drops restore moisture, relieve dryness, and reduce tear evaporation.

DryEye Rescue is thrilled to exclusively distribute Sunnie Natural's eye drops, allowing individuals to access these innovative and natural solutions for their eye care needs.

For more information about Sunnie Natural and its product range, please visit www.sunnienatural.com .

About DryEye Rescue:

DryEye Rescue is a reputable and dependable supplier of cutting-edge eye care solutions, dedicated to enriching the lives of patients by offering a diverse range of products tailored to address various eye conditions. Deeply committed to enhancing ocular health and overall well-being, and thus, DryEye Rescue collaborates with forward-thinking companies that develop effective and trustworthy eye care solutions. Our primary objective is to revolutionize the treatment of dry eye, empowering both eye care providers and patients to identify and address the root cause rather than merely alleviating symptoms. To learn more, explore our extensive offerings, or inquire about distribution or retail opportunities, please visit DryEyeRescuePro.com .

