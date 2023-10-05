AMERICA'S 10 MOST AMAZING SHELTER DOG MAKEOVERS REVEALED

– Wahl joins forces with Greater Good Charities and animal advocate Lee Asher to highlight the impact of grooming on dog adoption –

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen was rescued from a horrendous hoarding case. She arrived at the shelter with mange that required regular medicated baths and had severe damage to one of her eyes. Thankfully, after extensive grooming and care, the little pup went from sick, to healthy, to spunky in no time. Zen's triumphant story continued when she was named America's top shelter dog makeover in the 2022 Dirty Dogs Contest. Her story stands as proof that proper care can transform a dog's life in more ways than one. The sad truth, however, is that less than half the dogs entering shelters each year are getting the necessary grooming they need. That's why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 12th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2023.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9170551-wahl-2023-dirty-dogs-contest/

October also happens to be Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so from now until Oct. 31, 2023, public votes will decide the three top dogs. The organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — $10,000 will go to the first-place winner!

Visit DirtyDogsContest.com to see amazing makeovers and vote for your favorite.

To amplify the voices of these remarkable shelter pets and their stories, Wahl has once again joined forces with passionate animal advocate Lee Asher to promote this year's Dirty Dogs Contest. Dog enthusiasts are a unique, dedicated community, and there's no doubt that Lee Asher stands at the forefront. Lee has traversed the nation with his devoted rescue dog team and operates an animal sanctuary where he takes in animals at risk while continually enlightening people about the rewards of rescuing dogs.

"I'm thrilled to once again partner with Wahl and use my platform to help shed some light on the importance of grooming when it comes to adoption," said Asher. "Good grooming and a little TLC can change a dog's life; not only do they feel healthier and happier, but their true personality can also finally shine through. Sometimes, that's all it takes to capture the heart of their new human."

Dirty Dogs Contest

For the last 12 years, Wahl's donation of pet grooming supplies has helped transform hundreds of thousands of dogs and get them ready for adoption. In fact, this year more than 400 makeovers were submitted into the Dirty Dogs Contest, twice as many as 2022, and 10 were chosen as finalists. Visitors to the contest page can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were groomed. They can also learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and share their favorites on social media.

Most importantly, they can vote for one of the Top 10 Dirty Dogs, and the shelter or rescue affiliated with the winning dogs will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $10,000, second place receives $3,000 and third place earns $2,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs until Oct. 31, 2023. To vote for one of these inspirational pups, visit DirtyDogsContest.com; and check back in early-November to see the winners.

For more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

View original content:

SOURCE Wahl