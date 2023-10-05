ICONS DRIVE ICONS - Zac Brown Band Limited Edition Golf Cart Giveaway Starts Now

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Country rock music fans… do you like Zac Brown Band? Do you want to be just as free as you'll ever be? If your answer was yes, you're in luck. You can enter to win a ZBB Limited Edition Golf Cart… for free.

ICONS Drive ICONS – so it was the perfect fit when ICON EV teamed up with Zac Brown Band to create a one-of-a-kind Limited Edition Golf Cart Giveaway.

This custom lifted 4-passenger ICON Golf Cart is sure to be a crowd pleaser, decked out with ZBB signature seats and floor mats, logo custom rims, 12" lifted tires, Lithium-ion 50.5V/105AH battery, onboard charger, 5kW motor, and so much more… exquisitely complimented by sleek metallic black paint, and of course, two Demerbox's to rock out to your favorite ZBB songs.

It literally has everything that you need, and nothing that you don't! The retail value of this rock star golf cart is $20,000 and "Knee Deep" with loaded features.

As the lyrics say, "A day won't be wasted on this drive."

The ICONS Drive ICONS Giveaway will kick off on October 5th @ 8am.

The cart will tour with Zac Brown Band from Raleigh to Baltimore, Holmdel, Denver, Salt Lake City, Irvine, Thackerville, West Palm Beach and Tampa. Make sure to register to win by Sunday, November 5th at 5pm EST for your chance to put the world away for a minute and win this iconic giveaway. The winner will be announced Monday, November 6th by 6pm EST.

But that's not all…Do you live in one of the cities where Zac Brown Band will be touring? Are you wishing you could make this day a little better than the last and score a pair of tickets to the concert?

ICON EV secured a pair of tickets to give away to select shows for their most loyal fans. Follow ICON on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube for a chance to win tickets to one of the selected upcoming dates.

Can't make it on the tour to see the ultimate custom ZBB ride, but still want to have your chance at winning? To enter, simply click here and you might have found your own paradise. View official rules and regulations on the entry page as well. No purchase is necessary.

About ICON EV:

Founded in 2017, ICON EV has become one of the largest and fastest growing golf cart manufacturers of low speed vehicles in the United States. Fresh off winning "Best Golf Cart Brand 2023" & "Best Street Legal Golf Cart Brand 2023" in Golf Cart Resource's annual competition, ICON EV continues to focus on expansion. ICON currently has production facilities and distribution centers in Tampa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Dallas, TX, Huntersville, NC, Goodyear, AZ, and in Nassau, Bahamas. For more information, log on to https://iconev.com/ .

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

Media Contact:

Monique Hausheer

Pr@IconEV.com

(772) 473-3772

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Icon Electric Vehicles