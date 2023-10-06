KoreLock selected by KEYINCODE to develop its WiFi-enabled KIC Smart Lock Series

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading-edge technology can supply a notable marketplace advantage. That's why KEYINCODE (KIC) selected KoreLock to develop its electronic Smart Lock Series.

The KoreLock-powered KIC Smart Lock Series delivers advanced WiFi power savings previously unavailable in the market.

KEYINCODE wanted a cost-effective line of products with multiple lock grades, price points, and the ability to manage locks remotely. The KoreLock turnkey IoT Smart Lock technology platform and advanced security features made it the ideal solution for KEYINCODE's Smart Lock series and customer applications.

What makes the KIC Smart Lock Series different is KoreLock's patented technology platform for controlling a lock's Wi-Fi radio on and off state, delivering advanced intelligence and power savings previously unavailable in the market. KEYINCODE applied KoreLock's power-saving technology to create new cloud-connected locking devices for commercial and residential uses.

The Challenge

KEYINCODE looked to develop an electronic Smart Lock series of locks using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for access control. The company was not looking for a "one-size-fits-all" solution. Instead, KEYINCODE wanted a cost-effective, market-leading line of products to enable their customers with the "right size to your specific application," with advanced security features, such as remote access control, activity monitoring, and real-time alerts. The team's goal was to allow property owners to affordably extend access control deeper into buildings beyond traditional wired exterior doors.

The Solution

KoreLock worked with KEYINCODE to design a line of Smart Locks that could perform a variety of doors, including front and main entrance doors, suites and unit entries, conference rooms, common area doors, and IT closets.

The Outcome

KoreLock enabled KEYINCODE to deliver a resource-efficient Smart Lock solution that provides:

Remote and local management over WIFI and Bluetooth,

Smart offline functionality,

Credential flexibility and

Access control software integration.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to enable wireless WiFi-direct locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock technology is embedded in over 75,000 locking devices worldwide. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About KEYINCODE

KEYINCODE offers a growing range of electronic and mechanical access control products that are designed to meet codes and standards including the Buy America Act, ANSI, BHMA, and ADA as required. The company is based in North Reading, Massachusetts.

