MINUTE SUITES OPENS FOURTH LOCATION AT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Suites, the award-winning airport brand that provides private suites for travelers, opened today its fourth location in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). The new site is in Concourse E located at the center point, offering easy access for all travelers. This will be the company's largest location with 16 suites, 2.5 bathrooms including showers, and will be open 24 hours daily.

Minute Suites are designed as a place to get work done in peace, escape the hustle of the airport, and recharge before your next flight. Minute Suites now has 15 operational locations across 10 US airports.

"We are excited to bring our service for a fourth time to the travelers at ATL which was our company's debut airport in 2009" Minute Suites Co-Founder and Director Daniel Solomon says. "We are thankful for the longstanding relationship with the ATL and their passengers."

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Many locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

To book a reservation, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations or use the Minute Suites Mobile App, available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

About Minute Suites:

In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC created a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax, or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including Best Passenger Service Amenity. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

