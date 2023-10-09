Govee Unveils a Festive Trio: Introducing Christmas String Lights, Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, and Christmas Light Sets

Consumers Can Immerse Themselves in a World of Dynamic Lighting this Holiday Season

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Govee is excited to introduce two new products - Govee Christmas String Lights and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro - designed to elevate consumers' festive celebrations indoors and out from Halloween to New Year's Eve. In addition, to make holiday decorating easier than ever, Govee is also launching two special limited Christmas Lights Sets, available in early November. These new products were developed to further amplify brand's commitment to providing consumers with innovative and comprehensive smart lighting solutions that offer full customization and effortless control.

Govee Christmas String Lights: Elevate Fun Festive Decor

Promising to bring dynamic and festive illumination to holiday celebrations, the Govee Christmas String Lights are the first holiday lights from the brand. Whether users intend to use them indoors on the Christmas tree or outdoors illuminating their house for all to see, the string lights are hassle-free and offer a guaranteed high-quality lighting experience.

Unlike traditional dotted bullet head beads Christmas string lights, Govee's Christmas String Lights use clear droplet-shaped beads that create crystal-clear illumination with fun effects that can shine on Christmas trees with colorful halos. With an extensive array of over 100 preset lighting effects from 16 million colors, users can easily switch from festive holiday decor to a simple white light effect to illuminate their home all year long. Adding to the ambiance, the Christmas String Lights also:

Interactive gaming fun with the Uni-IC Control (one light bead one IC control), meaning each individual LED bead can be independently controlled to offer greater freedom for DIY creativity. This allows for more dynamic lighting effects, and provides various gameplay options for interactive gaming modes, resulting in a higher level of playability.

Equipped with a built-in microphone that allows users to synchronize with their favorite holiday music.

Utilizes Govee DreamView to easily synchronize Govee Lights simultaneously, transforming the space into a mesmerizing canvas of light.

Can be easily installed as each set comes with a handy reel for convenient storage, ensuring the lights are always at the ready for the next celebration.

Developed using high-quality materials to withstand greater tension, ensuring durability.

IP65 waterproof and capable of operating at temperatures as low as -4°F, making them for not just indoor Christmas tree decoration but any space to add festival vide, like a patio, trees, gardens, or fences.

Controlled via the Govee Home App, which supports both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. Moreover, they are compatible with Google Home and Alexa, enabling voice-activated convenience.

The Govee Christmas String Lights are available on Amazon and Govee.com in the US, UK, and EU. The 33ft (10m) version retails for $59.99 while the 66ft (20m) is $89.99.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro: Ultimate Outdoor Light Solution

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro is the industry's first cuttable permanent outdoor light and the brand's latest flagship outdoor lighting solution. An upgrade from Govee's Permanent Outdoor light, the Pro has more advanced technologies and has been optimized based on users feedback to the product. At 200 feet of length at $699.99, compared to other pricey Permanent Outdoor Lights ranging from $4,000 - $6,000, the Pro provides a premium lighting experience with unparalleled price advantage.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro have been upgraded with hardware that provides an easy and immersive lighting experience, including:

A new industrial-level IC that offers over-temperature protection and constant current characteristics, ensuring stable lighting performance regardless of regional voltage fluctuations.

A five-channel RGBWW control that allows for high grayscale dimming, offering finer light efficiency and smoother transitions.

A redesigned lens extends the lightwashing range while incorporating an anti-glare panel to prevent discomfort when looking directly at the light source.

Customized trimming and connecting to fit their house structure with cuttable, reconnectable, and extendable up to an impressive 200ft.

Two installation options, Screw Clips and VHB adhesive tape, which are compatible with a variety of materials and surfaces, including wood, fiber, cement, metal, and vinyl.

IP67 LED strip and adapter, V0 fire resistance, 50,000-hour lifespan, and high and low temperature resistance (-4℉ to 140℉).

Matter-supported to expand the smart ecosystem and offer seamless integration with other smart devices, from pairing security cameras with the Pro to using outdoor sensors for lighting control and creating one-touch synchronization between indoor and outdoor devices.

Thanks to the addition of six cool and warm white LEDs, the Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro delivers a balanced and accurate spectrum of cool and warm white lighting. This allows users to achieve the perfect ambiance for everyday use, ensuring versatility for both ambient lighting and security purposes throughout the year. Moreover, while connecting to security sensors, these lights enhance safety by illuminating areas covered by security cameras and serving as a robust deterrent against potential intruders.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights will be available on October 16 via Amazon and Govee.com in the US, EU, and UK. The 100ft version will retail for $399.99, the 150ft for $549.99, and the 200ft for $699.99.

Govee Christmas Lighting Sets

Just in time for the holidays, Govee's special limited Christmas Lights Sets offer two options in early November, which will include:

Christmas Light Set: Govee Christmas String Lights, Govee Curtain Lights, Govee Outdoor Light Show Box.

Christmas Lights Set Plus: Is focused on outdoor lighting with the Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights, Govee Christmas String Lights, Govee Outdoor String Lights, Govee Outdoor Light Show Box and Govee Curtain Lights.

The Govee Christmas Light Sets are available in November on Amazon and Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

