Kia America announces pricing and trim strategy for 2024 EV9 EV SUV.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced full pricing by vehicle trim for the all-new 2024 EV9, the brand's first three-row SUV EV.

2024 EV9 MSRP (excludes destination charges of $1,495)2

MSRP



EV9 Light RWD $54,900



EV9 Light Long Range RWD $59,200



EV9 Wind e-AWD $63,900



EV9 Land e-AWD $69,900



EV9 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900





Fully refundable reservations of $750, placed with participating Kia dealers on Kia.com, are expected to open on October 16, 2023, at 10am PDT1. Customers will be able to visit Kia.com to configure and make their reservation requests for an EV9. Customers who make a reservation request through November 27, 2023 will be eligible to receive a suite of gifts after their purchase or lease of an EV9, including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan,4 and one year of available Digital Features & Services5. All customers purchasing or leasing the all-new EV9 will receive a 1,000-kWh charging credit with Electrify America6.

The well-equipped EV9 Light redefines the entry point for all-electric, three-row SUVs in the United States. The EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability on an 800-volt architecture, accommodations for up to seven passengers, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with heating7 and ventilation. Powering the rear-wheel-drive EV9 Light is a seamless permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The rear-wheel-drive, 201-hp EV9 Light Long Range replaces the standard battery with a 99.8-kWh battery and offers captain's chairs for second-row passengers. The EV9 also features an Onboard Power Generator (V2L), which can power certain appliances, and can support vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities8. Meanwhile, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCTA)9 and Parking Distance Warning Forward and Reverse (PDW)10 are designed to facilitate parking maneuvers in a variety of circumstances.

With standard, torque-vectoring e-AWD11, the EV9 Wind is a no-compromise, dual-motor powertrain configuration. Motors on the front and rear axles combine to produce 379 horsepower, 443 lb.-ft torque and ground clearance increases to 7.8 inches. A heat pump and heated steering wheel are included.

The EV9 Land adds comfort, convenience, style, and technology features. The Digital Pattern Lighting Grille5 and standard 20-inch wheels project visual exterior flair. The interior ambience of the EV9 Land is heightened by a heated, powered tilt and telescoping steering wheel, Full Display Mirror®12, and 14-speaker Meridian audio system, among other features. The EV9 Land adds advanced technology including Surround View Monitor (SVM)13 and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)14. Like the EV9 Wind, the EV9 Land produces 379 horsepower and 443 lb.-ft of torque. An optional Towing Package can increase towing capability to 5000 lbs15.

The design-driven, all-wheel-drive EV9 GT-Line adds unique front and rear fascia, as well as 21-inch wheels and gloss black finishes. The interior of the EV9 GT-Line is commensurately premium and design-focused, with trim-exclusive interior details, and electric, relaxation-mode seating16. Standard Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 is designed to assist with remote parking in, or exiting from, certain parking spots with the driver operating the EV9 from outside the vehicle, as well as smart parking while the driver is inside the vehicle17. A dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) torque vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration with 516 lb.-ft. of torque is standard on the GT-Line.

The all-electric EV9 embodies the rugged yet sophisticated appearance befitting a flagship SUV. The boxy, triangular design language of the EV9 emphasizes the tension of its short overhangs and long 122.0-inch wheelbase, pushed to the corners over the modular E-GMP electric underpinnings. At 197.4 inches in length in the GT-Line (all other trims are 197.2 inches long) the EV9 is slightly longer than the Telluride SUV and comparable in height (up to 70.1 inches in the GT-Line with raised roof rails) and width (77.9 inches). Despite its boxy profile, the EV9 has a drag coefficient of 0.2818.

At the core of the driver cockpit is an elliptical-shaped dash, artfully designed to have a floating effect. A wide panoramic display sits on top, combining standard dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen into one single panel for a modern and simple aesthetic. Underneath the screens are centrally mounted, hidden-until-lit haptic switches for key infotainment features that appear when the EV9 is turned on. While this is a futuristic touch to the interior, physical switches for functions like volume, temperature control and fan speed add practicality and familiarity.

The EV9 features Kia's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. The infotainment system processes quickly and in high fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. Navigation-based charging guidance using arrival time and distance-to-empty estimates can help quell range anxiety. Standard convenience features include Android Auto19 and Apple CarPlay20, and wireless phone charger21.

Standard, advanced ultrawide band-based Digital Key 222, allows customers to use their compatible Apple, Google and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. The technology is designed to allow drivers to unlock the EV9 without holding their smartphone near the door, and keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices.

Central to the EV9's 20 standard ADAS features is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA-2)23, designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring under certain conditions. This system has been enhanced on the EV9 to, in certain circumstances, detect: vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC); oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT); and crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection (FCA-JC). The system is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent or minimize certain collisions if the system detects oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); and obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles in front of the car while driving straight (FCA-ESA).

Deliveries of the 2024 EV9 in the U.S. are slated to begin in late 2023. Production of the EV9 in North America at Kia's state-of-the-art facility in West Point, Ga., is expected to commence in 2024.24

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

