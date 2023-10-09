Talos Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 6, 2023 and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 7, 2023

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release third quarter 2023 results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, November 6, 2023, after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/default.aspx. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free), or (412) 902-4263 (international). Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until November 14, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 4883529.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends present in many offshore basins worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

investor@talosenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Talos Energy