Ascot Appoints Industry Veteran Pat Stoik to Head of Marine

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group today announced Pat Stoik will join the company as Executive Vice President, Head of Marine, Ascot U.S., effective October 24. He will be based in New York and will report directly to Matt Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, Ascot U.S.

An experienced executive in the Marine industry, Pat brings more than 35 years of senior management, underwriting, and broker experience to Ascot. Most recently, Pat served as Chief Risk Officer for Overhaul Group, Inc., a global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, where he was responsible for the company's insurtech business strategy and played a key role in elevating and consulting on Overhauls' presence in the insurance market.

Pat has also spent time at major P&C insurance companies including Great American Insurance Group, where he oversaw four underwriting divisions – including Ocean and Inland Marine, in the United States and Europe. He began his insurance career at Chubb, where he spent more than 25 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marine, overseeing their ocean marine, inland marine, asset affinity, and entertainment portfolios.

"At Ascot we are committed to adding best-in-class talent to our underwriting units while providing a client-centric approach to our service, products, and solutions, said Matt Kramer, Ascot U.S. CEO. "Pat is a seasoned leader in the industry, and his deep knowledge in the Marine space will support our continued success and growth in the critically important U.S. Marine market."

Pat holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado State University, and has his Certified Insurance Counselor Designation, Associate in Risk Management Designation, and Transportation Risk Specialist Designation. He is also a longtime member of the Inland Marine Underwriters Association, having previously served as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Education Committee.

ABOUT ASCOT GROUP:

Ascot Group is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance group with a record of underwriting excellence and superior claims service. Founded in 2001, Ascot provides a broad range of property and casualty products to customers worldwide through its Lloyd's and Bermuda market platforms. In the United States, Ascot provides specialized insurance products to small and mid-sized businesses as well as offering underwriting services to high-quality carrier and syndicate partners through its MGU, Ethos Specialty.

Ascot Group is owned by CPP Investments, a global investment management organization that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan. CPP Investments is the largest pension plan in Canada with over C$575 billion in invested assets, representing the retirement contributions of over 21 million Canadians. CPP Investments is rated 'AAA' by S&P and Moody's.

For more information on Ascot, please visit https://www.ascotgroup.com.

