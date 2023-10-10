Ashling Partners Recognized as a Global UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winner for Second Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners today announced it has been named a Global and AMER UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD VI global user conference. This is the second consecutive year that Ashling Partners has been recognized as a Global Partner of the Year and the fourth consecutive year it has been recognized as an AMER UiPath Partner of the Year. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to bringing the transformative force of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life in the enterprise through automation. Ashling Partners was awarded the Foundational Award, which recognizes partners who help clients build stronger companies that serve customers in more innovative ways by delivering transformational UiPath automation solutions across the enterprise. The awards were distributed at the UiPath FORWARD VI conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

"We are very honored and grateful to receive the Global Foundational Partner of the Year award from UiPath. Putting our clients on a path to success that makes them leaders in their respective industries and domains is core to Ashling's DNA. Our partnership with UiPath has gotten deeper over time, but it has also gotten wider because of the expansive innovation across the UiPath platform and our clients' need for true global enterprise transformation with improved speed-to-outcomes. This is much bigger than building a departmental Robotic Process Automation (RPA) use case. We are humbled by this recognition from UiPath and are excited for the future solutions we will create together for our clients."

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. For any business, organization, or enterprise keen to harness the power of AI to gain competitive advantage, only UiPath can operationalize AI through automation—seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and revolutionizing entire industries with AI at Work.

"I'm excited to congratulate Ashling Partners on its recognition as a 2023 UiPath Partner of the Year," said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "AI at Work is about turning AI potential into AI results. UiPath delivers rapid business transformation for the AI-era by combining the agility and speed of enterprise automation with machine learning, natural language processing, and new generalized AI and Specialized AI capabilities. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve these results and gain a competitive advantage in their markets."

For more information on both Ashling Partners and their partnership with UiPath, please connect with an Intelligent Automation expert.

ABOUT ASHLING PARTNERS

Ashling Partners is a global leader in Intelligent Automation offering end-to-end business process optimization services to drive continuous improvements and business outcomes. Ashling Partners is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and services also include the advisory, implementation, and ongoing support of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation (IA), Generative AI, and Machine Learning (ML) solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com.

