Banana Republic Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection with Peter Do

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, launches an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with fashion designer Peter Do. As two American brands who believe there is significance in the approach to dressing, Banana Republic and Peter Do created a collection grounded in versatile, high-quality pieces celebrating impeccable tailoring and craftsmanship, which are at the core of both brands' design codes.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9211251-banana-republic-exclusive-peter-do-capsule-collection/

"BR x Peter Do allows our brands to reach a new consumer who is passionate about fashion and culture," says Meena Anvary, Banana Republic's Head of Marketing. "The intersection of our heritage and Peter's unique design sensibility creates a fresh, effortless look to support our customers' multi-dimensional lives. We are excited to offer a collection that will be a mainstay in wardrobes for years to come."

Designed by Peter Do with inspiration pulled from the Banana Republic archives, the capsule defines what the new vision for American clothing looks like with its versatile and genderful ready-to-wear styles and accessories. Crafted in Peter Do's signature neutral color palette, the product is brought to life in Banana Republic's timeless silhouettes.

"For BR x Peter Do, we focused on universal pieces designed with an eye towards versatility, wearability, and a timeless point of view," says designer Peter Do. "We both believe in quality and the end goal is to dress people in clothes that they will want to rewear with a feeling of newness each time."

The 28-piece collection features transformational outerwear including the Detachable Pleated Trench, City Coat and Detachable Utility Trench; key tailoring wardrobe pieces such as the Leather Utility Shirt, Tuxedo Utility Blazer, and Tuxedo Drill Trousers; and layering items such as the Utility Dress, Detachable Turtleneck Sweater, Artisan Tunic, Sweater Tanks, and Convertible Sweater Vest. Accessories include silk scarves and a leather belt bag.

To bring Peter Do's New York-sensibility to the classic BR styles, a monochromatic, vintage map of Brooklyn was incorporated into the collection on the Utility Shirt, the Utility Dress, the Reworked Authentic Tee and the Printed Silk Scarf, as well as an under layer of the Detachable Utility Trench. Adding some playfulness to the collection, a sketch of a banana was designed on the Intarsia Sweater, the Reworked Authentic Tee and the Printed Silk Scarf. Mixed-media is embraced throughout with leather patches on knits and jackets, a leather and suede button down shirt, and a removable shearling collar for the Detachable Utility Trench that adds texture and dimension to the collection.

The BR x Peter Do capsule collection is available now online and in select BR stores across the US, Canada and Japan with prices ranging from $100 for knit tanks and silk scarves to $1,200 for outerwear. Follow @bananarepublic with hashtag #BRxPD to discover the collection.

About Banana Republic:

Banana Republic is a premium lifestyle retailer celebrating exploration and self-expression through timeless, versatile and exceptionally made womenswear, menswear and more for those curious to live a life well lived. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online and company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com and follow @BananaRepublic on social channels.

About Peter Do:

PETER DO was established in 2018 in New York City. The house is dedicated to creating a new future in fashion through thoughtful design.

View original content:

SOURCE Banana Republic