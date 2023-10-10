Neogen Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results

- Revenue of $229.0 million, an increase of 73.0% over the prior-year quarter.
- Net income of $1.5 million; $0.01 per diluted share.
- Adjusted Net Income of $23.7 million; $0.11 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $52.4 million, an increase of 93.8% over the prior-year quarter, at a margin of 22.9%.
LANSING, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the first quarter ended August 31, 2023.
"Our performance in the quarter was generally in line with our expectations," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our legacy Food Safety business performed well, particularly in our core product lines of allergen, natural toxin and microbiological testing. The Animal Safety business experienced continued destocking, as anticipated, with channel inventory levels reaching multi-year lows. Pro forma growth in the former 3M Food Safety Division was low, impacted by the strong fourth quarter that saw us catch up on fulfillment and also by weakness in China, but the progress we made last quarter on Petrifilm supply at our transition manufacturing partner was sustained and initial demand in the second quarter has been encouraging. Our teams are leveraging this supply continuity, as well as the broader Neogen product portfolio, in targeted demand-generation initiatives."
Adent continued, "We made significant progress in the quarter across a number of fronts related to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety division, moving closer to full autonomy of that business within the One Neogen we are building. We have additional key integration activities underway and remain on track for the third-quarter relocation of two product lines and exit of two transition agreements, and the construction of our new facility in Lansing is progressing well. With our combined commercial and technical teams approaching one year of working together on the product portfolio, we are excited about the momentum that's building and remain as optimistic as ever regarding the future of the business."
Financial and Business Highlights
Revenues for the first quarter were $229.0 million, an increase of 73.0% compared to $132.3 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, declined 1.3%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 73.5% to revenue growth, while foreign currency added 0.8%.
Net income for the first quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by interest expense and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, all related to the merger with the former 3M Food Safety Division completed on September 1, 2022, partially offset by incremental revenues from the merger, which generated margins higher than the legacy company average margins. Adjusted Net Income was $23.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Higher Adjusted EBITDA drove the increase in Adjusted Net Income, more than offsetting the increase in interest expense. On a per-share basis, Adjusted Net Income was lower by $0.05 in the first quarter compared to the prior-year period, a result of the increase in shares outstanding related to the 3M Food Safety transaction.
Gross margin was 51.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 47.0% in the same quarter a year ago, with the increase primarily due to higher gross margins generated by incremental revenues from the former 3M Food Safety Division.
First-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $52.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.9%, compared to $27.0 million and a margin of 20.4% in the prior-year period. The margin expansion was primarily driven by the increase in gross profit, which more than offset a non-recurring billing adjustment from the Company's transition manufacturing partner and operating expenses added during the quarter to accommodate the expanded scale of the business.
Food Safety Segment
Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $166.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 157.2% compared to $64.6 million in the prior year, consisting of 4.5% core growth, 150.7% from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a foreign currency benefit of 2.0%. Core revenue growth was led by the Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, which benefited from new microbiological testing business in the U.S. and the U.K., and by solid growth in the Natural Toxins & Allergens product category. The Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category experienced a core revenue decline, driven primarily by international distributor ordering patterns for food quality and nutritional analysis products.
Animal Safety Segment
Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $62.7 million in the first quarter, compared to $67.7 million in the prior year's first quarter, consisting of a 6.7% core revenue decline, a 0.3% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.4%. The core revenue decline was driven by the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, which experienced continued destocking by large veterinary distributors, and the Animal Care & Other product category, which had lower sales of small-animal supplements and vitamin injectables, due in part to supply constraints. These decreases were partially offset by growth in the Rodent Control, Insect Control and Cleaners & Disinfectants product category.
The Company's worldwide genomics business declined modestly in the quarter, with strength in sheep and beef testing in Australia and new business in beef markets in the U.K. and Brazil offset by decreases in porcine and poultry testing, due to the attrition of two large domestic customers.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of August 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and investments of $239.3 million and total outstanding debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.
Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook
Taking into account first-quarter results, as well as typical seasonality of revenue and the expectation of an improved end-market environment in the second half of the year, the Company continues to anticipate fiscal year 2024 revenue between $955 million and $985 million, while Adjusted EBITDA continues to be expected in a range of $235 million to $255 million. The Company also continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $130 million, including approximately $100 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.
About Neogen
Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.
Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K.
NEOGEN CORPORATION
Three Months Ended August 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
Food Safety
$
166,278
$
64,643
Animal Safety
62,709
67,706
Total revenue
228,987
132,349
Cost of revenues
112,226
70,079
Gross profit
116,761
62,270
Operating expenses
Sales & marketing
45,783
23,383
Administrative
45,121
27,944
Research & development
6,722
4,881
Total operating expenses
97,626
56,208
Operating income
19,135
6,062
Other (expense) income
(17,472)
597
Income before tax
1,663
6,659
Income tax
160
1,450
Net income
$
1,503
$
5,209
Net income per diluted share
$
0.01
$
0.05
Shares to calculate per share amount
216,846,106
107,857,477
NEOGEN CORPORATION
August 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
178,832
$
163,240
Marketable securities
60,424
82,329
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,205 and $2,827
137,669
153,253
Inventories, net
140,692
133,812
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
66,176
53,297
Total Current Assets
583,793
585,931
Net Property and Equipment
221,090
198,749
Other Assets
Right of use assets
14,505
11,933
Goodwill
2,137,602
2,137,496
Intangible assets, net
1,588,066
1,605,103
Other non-current assets
16,049
15,220
Total Assets
$
4,561,105
$
4,554,432
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Current portion of finance lease
$
2,642
$
-
Accounts payable
90,210
76,669
Accrued compensation
14,863
25,153
Income tax payable
5,399
6,951
Accrued interest
3,438
11,149
Deferred revenue
3,789
4,616
Other accruals
17,789
20,934
Total Current Liabilities
138,130
145,472
Deferred Income Tax Liability
354,792
353,427
Non-current debt
886,177
885,439
Other non-current liabilities
35,831
35,877
Total Liabilities
1,414,930
1,420,215
Commitments and Contingencies (note 12)
Equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.16 par value, 315,000,000 shares authorized,
34,610
34,599
Additional paid-in capital
2,571,517
2,567,828
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,496)
(33,251)
Retained earnings
566,544
565,041
Total Stockholders' Equity
3,146,175
3,134,217
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
4,561,105
$
4,554,432
NEOGEN CORPORATION
Three Months Ended August 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,503
$
5,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,734
5,729
Deferred income taxes
998
(1,439)
Share-based compensation
2,638
1,867
Amortization of debt issuance costs
860
—
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
16,242
4,819
Inventories
(6,304)
(8,330)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(12,925)
(14,682)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,980
(13,278)
Interest expense accrual
(7,711)
—
Change in other assets and liabilities
(6,006)
5,962
Net Cash From (For) Operating Activities
23,009
(14,143)
Cash Flows (For) From Investing Activities
Purchases of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets
(30,630)
(12,996)
Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities
21,905
108,488
Purchases of marketable securities
—
(12,523)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other
41
—
Business acquisitions, net of working capital adjustments and cash acquired
—
(1,331)
Net Cash (For) From Investing Activities
(8,684)
81,638
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares
1,062
905
Net Cash From Financing Activities
1,062
905
Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash
205
5,775
Net Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents
15,592
62,625
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
163,240
44,473
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
178,832
$
107,098
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.
Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
NEOGEN CORPORATION
Three Months Ended August 31,
2023
2022
Net income
$
1,503
$
5,209
Provision for income taxes
160
1,450
Depreciation and amortization
28,734
5,729
Interest expense (income), net
16,666
(969)
EBITDA
$
47,063
$
11,419
Share-based compensation
2,638
1,867
FX transaction gain on loan revaluation (1)
(290)
—
Certain transaction fees and integration costs
1,951
13,732
Restructuring
559
—
Contingent consideration adjustments
300
—
ERP expense (2)
128
—
Discontinued product line expense
20
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,369
$
27,018
Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales)
22.9
%
20.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA increase
93.8
%
(1)
Net foreign currency transaction gain associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with 3M Food Safety transaction.
(2)
Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation.
NEOGEN CORPORATION
Three Months Ended August 31,
2023
2022
Net income
$
1,503
$
5,209
Amort of acquisition-related intangibles
23,325
1,841
Share-based compensation
2,638
1,867
FX transaction gain on loan revaluation (1)
(290)
—
Certain transaction fees and integration costs
1,951
13,732
Restructuring
559
—
Contingent consideration adjustments
300
—
ERP expense (2)
128
—
Discontinued product line expense
20
—
Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (3)
(6,447)
(5,093)
Adjusted Net Income
$
23,687
$
17,556
Adjusted Earnings per Share
$
0.11
$
0.16
(1)
Net foreign currency transaction gain associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with 3M Food Safety transaction.
(2)
Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation.
(3)
Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.
