mParticle Launches ComposeID, Identity Resolution Directly Connected to Cloud Data Warehouse Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mParticle unveiled its latest innovation in a series of releases that directly support the cloud data warehouse ecosystem. mParticle is now offering ComposeID, its identity resolution service directly accessible in cloud data warehouse environments to all brands. Built on IDSync, mParticle's industry leading, enterprise-grade framework, ComposeID is designed to help teams flexibly support any identity strategy on any data architecture, and is available for new customers to get started for free.

Traditional identity products offer basic identity resolution on a rigid and opaque framework. ComposeID has no limit on the number of identities or identity types that are supported, along with the hierarchy that can be set based on your business rules and compliance with local and industry privacy regulation. ComposeID helps consumer brands focus on delivering customer value not only by leveraging existing data warehouse investments but by unlocking several new cases.

By creating a unified and adaptive customer view in the data warehouse via mParticle, the entire organization gains a deeper understanding of their customers to deliver:

Better machine learning models powered by better data and more accurate stitching of user profiles.

Better compliance with an increasing complicated regulatory environment.

Better understanding of the full customer journey unlocking new opportunities for engagement and churn prevention strategies.

Better personalization strategies, ensuring targeted and consistent messaging across multiple channels, from paid ads to loyalty to retention marketing.

Better customer support, leading to higher customer satisfaction through an always-on approach to identity stitching.

More targeted marketing execution to improve customer lifetime value, and successful incremental uplift.

"Having an identity solution that can keep pace with the fluid nature of your consumers while accommodating any data architecture is a competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving ecosystem," said Michael Katz, CEO and co-founder of mParticle. "We are excited to launch this as our next step on the journey to fully supporting our [data] architecture agnostic vision."

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-driven Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

