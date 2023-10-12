Deltek TIPQA Web Connector is Certified as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that its TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 is certified by SAP as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP. The integration helps organizations to gain more complete visibility into the manufacturing product lifecycle, enabling them to improve manufacturing efficiencies, achieve industry compliance, and consistently deliver quality products.

"Having multiple SAP certifications empowers Deltek to offer highly regulated manufacturing businesses a flexible, high-quality product that can improve workflow, automate processes, and easily scale to accommodate growth without compromising their quality management solution," said Roopa Kansagra, Senior Director of Product Management at Deltek. "We're proud to be the preferred complementary quality management solution for the SAP ERP cloud systems."

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

