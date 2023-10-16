C1 to Participate in 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the solutions-led advanced technology company, will participate in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 16-19.

Representatives from C1's executive leadership team, including Mark Langanki, Chief Technology Officer; Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Growth Officer; and David Lover, VP of Strategy and Technology, will share insights on unleashing the power of connected customer experiences, leveraging generative AI and data analytics, and will discuss some of the most pressing issues facing CIOs and IT executives. The C1 team will also review the Company's new One C1 strategy, which delivers connected human experiences in a complex, cloud-enabled, and AI-supported environment.

C1 executives will host the following sessions:

"Beyond Boundaries: Enable Total Connected Experiences with Technology Evolution, " Amrit Chaudhuri , Chief Growth Officer, C1. Tuesday, Oct. 17 , 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

"Putting Customer Expectations back into Customer Experience," David Lover , VP Strategy and Technology, C1. Tuesday, Oct. 17 , 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

"Innovation and Data: Unleash the Power of Generative AI and Data Analytics," Mark Langanki , Chief Technology Officer, C1. Wednesday, Oct. 18 , 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Learn more about C1's transformational managed services portfolio and how it is building value and enabling growth for customers at booth #831.

About C1

C1 is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with most of the Fortune 100 companies along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

