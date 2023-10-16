Compliancy Group Releases Complete Healthcare Compliance Software

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its commitment to the healthcare ecosystem, Compliancy Group announces the availability of its complete healthcare compliance platform, The Guard. Well renowned for its beginnings as HIPAA compliance software, Compliancy Group has expanded The Guard's offerings to include OSHA Medical and Dental, SOC 2, and custom compliance programs, with additional healthcare-focused frameworks to be added soon.

"As our customer base has grown, the need for a more comprehensive compliance solution arose. Many of our clients were asking for compliance frameworks other than HIPAA. Our latest healthcare compliance software release enables clients to meet multiple regulatory requirements and includes features that make managing and tracking compliance more efficient" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

More intuitive, efficient, and simpler than ever to use, The Guard automates your ongoing healthcare compliance journey. Newly added OSHA Medical and SOC 2 frameworks make The Guard your one source of truth for all of your healthcare compliance needs. Product enhancements include:

New Programs Module: Your new one-stop-shop for scalable, efficient, and effective project organization and initiative management across all your healthcare compliance programs.

New Policies & Procedures Module : All new powerful and simple policy creation and organization-wide dissemination.

New Standards Reporting Module : Create seamless alignment with healthcare regulatory requirements and industry best practices to supercharge your compliance readiness.

Custom Program Support : Create and manage your own unique compliance programs and policies–such as HR and IT policies– to align with your business's specific healthcare compliance needs.

And so much more!

Streamline and manage your entire healthcare compliance journey with The Guard. Contact Compliancy Group to learn more about how The Guard lets you simplify compliance so you can focus on what's most important–your business.

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

