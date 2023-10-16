Meiyume Presents "Beyond Boundaries", the Largest Showcase of the Beauty Industry's Best Kept Secrets with Sustainable Beauty Innovations of the Future

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume is pleased to announce "Beyond Boundaries: Bridging the Past and Future, Crafting Tomorrow's Legacy" a captivating exhibition of beauty innovation, set to take place in Hong Kong from 14th to 16th November 2023, in parallel with Cosmoprof Asia.

As a global leader in B2B beauty solutions, Meiyume invites beauty brands and retailers to embark on an immersive journey where beauty transcends boundaries, and innovation paves the way for limitless possibilities.

This invite-only exhibition promises an enriching experience that redefines beauty concepts, packaging, formulations, and the retail experience. It will be the largest behind-the-scenes showcase of Meiyume's end-to-end capabilities, including stock solutions with existing case studies from leading global beauty brands. Attendees will have the delightful opportunity to discover ground-breaking innovations in the world of beauty, skincare, and fragrance, alongside other categories such as personal care, men's grooming, pet care, oral care, hair care, mum and baby, color cosmetics, wipes and masks, gifts-with-purchase, and cutting-edge retail technologies.

"Beyond Boundaries" will place a strong emphasis on sustainability, highlighting its commitment and displaying how they innovate according to the principles of the 4Rs (Recycled, Reduced, Recyclable, Refillable) in its beauty initiatives.

Attendees will be captivated by the intricately engineered multi-material packaging designs across primary, secondary, and wines and spirits innovations. Their global bespoke formulations will introduce insights-driven textures and ingredient-led beauty experiences that are truly unique. Moreover, Meiyume is excited to present its digitalized solutions, incorporating big data and artificial intelligence to offer experiential technologies, delivering actionable insights that shape the future of beauty.

This event promises a vision of beauty that seamlessly merges innovation, sustainability, and personalized excellence – a timeless experience for all beauty brands and retailers.

As this is an invite-only event, please contact Meiyume for more details and an exclusive glimpse into the future of beauty.

About Meiyume:

Meiyume is a global leader in beauty solutions across three continents, renowned for its innovation in crafting tailor-made solutions for skincare, fragrance, color cosmetics, and retail brands. Committed to sustainability and known for pioneering beauty innovations, Meiyume continues to empower beauty for a sustainable future.

