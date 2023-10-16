SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards Inc. (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2023 (2nd quarter of fiscal 2024).

Financial Results

Total revenues were $27.7 million, down $2.7 million, a decrease of 9%. This decrease was driven by the Company's cased goods sales which decreased 6%, from $23.9 million to $22.5 million, and a decrease in bulk wine sales of 28%, from $2.9 million to $2.1 million.

Gross margin decreased slightly from 23% in fiscal 2023 to 20% in fiscal 2024, primarily as result of the change in sales mix and increases in product production costs. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 14%, from $6.6 to $5.7 million, as the Company reorganized its sales and marketing departments in late 2023. These expenses were 21% of total revenues in the first six months of fiscal 2024 and 22% in fiscal 2023. General and administrative costs decreased 16%, from $4.4 million to $3.7 million. Interest expense rose 57%, from $2.0 million to $3.0 million, due to increased borrowings and increases in interest rates on the Company's variable rate debt. Average interest rates on Company debt increased from 4.6% during the six first six months of fiscal 2023 to 6.1% during the current period.

During the six months ended August 31, 2022, the Company received forgiveness from the Small Business Association of a $3.7 million loan made to the Company pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") administered by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The Company recognized a gain for such forgiveness in fiscal 2023. In addition, in the 2023 period, the Company settled a class action lawsuit which alleged violations of California wage and hour employment laws, for $1.25 million. In total, the Company reported a net loss of $4.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024, as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in fiscal 2023.

2023 Harvest Update

The 2023 grape harvest began in late September, approximately three weeks later than a normal harvest season on the Central Coast, due to a cool summer growing season that has affected all of California. Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are currently about 40% complete with harvest, as compared to 80% completion at this time during the 2022 harvest. Overall yields are trending close to slightly above the Company's five-year average yields. Our winemaking team is impressed with the quality thus far; the winter rains and extended growing season have lent themselves to favorable conditions for producing high quality wine grapes."















Six Months Ended August 31,







2023

2022

REVENUES:











Cased goods sales



$ 22,539

$ 23,928

Bulk wine sales



2,145

2,922

Winery processing and storage revenues



1,451

1,980

Direct sales revenues



1,329

1,265

Vineyard management revenues



229

184

Grape sales



—

60

Other revenues



5

2

Total revenues



27,698

30,341

COST OF SALES



(22,121)

(23,290)

GROSS PROFIT



5,577

7,051

Sales and marketing expenses



(5,696)

(6,600)

General and administrative expenses



(3,674)

(4,385)

Interest expense, net



(3,008)

(2,006)

LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES



(6,801)

(5,940)

Loan forgiveness



—

3,731

Other income (loss)



(40)

(1,250)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment



80

15

LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



(6,761)

(3,444)

BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES



1,915

2,005

NET LOSS



$ (4,846)

$ (1,439)

































NET LOSS PER SHARE



$ (5.30)

$ (1.58)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING



915

912



























(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines, a family-owned and operated wine company founded in 1972, is ranked among the top 25 largest wine producers in California. Based in Monterey County, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and grower partners throughout the Central Coast. Scheid's innovative, luxury-level winery is powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot-tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed brand portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, VDR (Very Dark Red), Grandeur (made with organic grapes), Fog & Light, Metz Road, District 7, Ryder Estate, and HOXIE, a premium wine spritzer. Scheid Family Wines sells internationally to over 30 countries and is one of the largest producers of nationally distributed exclusive brands.

Please visit www.scheidfamilywines.com and www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SVIN/quote for more information.

CONTACT: Scott Scheid, President and CEO

Mike Thomsen, Chief Financial Officer

(831) 455-9990

