"Hey Siri, Play Destination: Scientology, Silicon Valley"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Silicon Valley .

Get to know the people whose purpose it is to support this growing community of future-forward visionaries, bringing spiritual evolution to this digital revolution. (PRNewswire)

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, SILICON VALLEY

Every year Silicon Valley draws new visionaries, creatives and young dreamers who envision the radical future of our digital landscape. They flock from around the world to pursue a goal of becoming the next titan of tech, much like Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg. And located in the heart of Silicon Valley, just five minutes from the city center of Mountain View, the Church of Scientology is there to help them fulfill those goals.

In this episode, Scientology Network takes viewers to the local hot spots where legends are made, futures are defined and constant innovation is underway. See where Tesla and PayPal got their start. Visit the Cupertino headquarters of Apple and its competitive neighboring Google headquarters. Get to know the people whose purpose it is to support this growing community of future-forward visionaries, bringing spiritual evolution to this digital revolution.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International