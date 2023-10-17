Lucid Software Further Enhances Intelligence with New AI Features

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced significant enhancements to its AI features for the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite. These new innovative enhancements to Collaborative AI are yet another step in Lucid's ongoing commitment to further effective collaboration, faster alignment and better decision-making.

Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid) (PRNewswire)

"Since establishing the visual collaboration market over a decade ago, we've consistently defined new ways of collaborating for all knowledge workers," said Dan Lawyer, Chief Product Officer of Lucid Software. "As we build upon our robust, patent-backed Intelligence Platform, we continue to define how intelligence can be used to improve how teams work together, furthering Lucid's longstanding history of being the most intelligent visual collaboration platform on the market."

Lucid's Collaborative AI , available in the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, includes an updated user experience, along with enhancements that further users' ability to generate, expand upon, sort and summarize ideas. With an emphasis placed on customer collaboration and feedback throughout the beta launch, significant improvements include helping users more easily integrate AI into their brainstorms and workflows and added support for more tailored output options to better suit a variety of use cases.

Additionally, Lucid is expanding its interoperability with large language models (LLMs) across its platform with new features:

AI Prompt Flow - With the AI Prompt Flow extension, users can build and experiment with prompts in existing workflows in Lucidchart, insert their API key to get started without writing code and rapidly test different models, prompts and inputs to see what works best. - With the AI Prompt Flow extension, users can build and experiment with prompts in existing workflows in Lucidchart, insert their API key to get started without writing code and rapidly test different models, prompts and inputs to see what works best.

ChatGPT Plugin - Users can add a prompt into ChatGPT+ for what they'd like to visualize and a Lucidchart diagram will be automatically created within seconds. It can then be edited and modified within Lucidchart and further enhanced by utilizing Lucid's robust feature set and library of integrations, allowing users to visualize complex ideas faster, clearer and more collaboratively. - Users can add a prompt into ChatGPT+ for what they'd like to visualize and a Lucidchart diagram will be automatically created within seconds. It can then be edited and modified within Lucidchart and further enhanced by utilizing Lucid's robust feature set and library of integrations, allowing users to visualize complex ideas faster, clearer and more collaboratively.

With a focus on providing best-in-class user enablement, Lucid is also rolling out AI-focused training content to Lucid Training Labs . Beginning with a course on how to best utilize Lucid's AI capabilities, teams can learn how to generate and expand ideas quickly and make impactful decisions using Collaborative AI. Lucid's AI-focused course builds on already-existing interactive courses and live training workshops on visual collaboration to help users get started or dive deeper into how Lucid can help teams align quicker and achieve greater outcomes.

Along with its well-established capabilities that automate the creation of visuals and connect visuals with data, these additional AI enhancements continue to emphasize Lucid's commitment to building the most intelligent visual collaboration platform that provides teams with increased productivity and efficiency gains as they see and build the future together.

For more information on Lucid's AI features and capabilities, please visit

https://lucid.co/platform/ai .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Software