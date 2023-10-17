NAMI and AFSP Celebrate Launch of Bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) applaud today's creation of the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus in the U.S. Senate. Founded by Senators Alex Padilla (CA), Thom Tillis (NC), Joni Ernst (IA) and Tina Smith (MN), the caucus will work to find bipartisan, common-sense solutions to address our nation's ongoing mental health crisis.

"Mental health is the bipartisan issue of our time."

"Mental health is the bipartisan issue of our time, and it is inspiring to see the establishment of the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus," said NAMI Chief Executive Officer Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "NAMI is grateful to Senators Padilla, Tillis, Ernst and Smith for their leadership on mental health. We're excited to collaborate with the new caucus to build better lives for all people affected by mental health conditions."

"AFSP thanks Senators Padilla, Tillis, Ernst, and Smith for their leadership in launching the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus," said Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A., Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at AFSP. "The launch of the Senate Mental Health Caucus comes at a critical time as our nation faces a mental health crisis that affects people across the lifespan, with suicide being the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. AFSP looks forward to working with the Caucus to raise awareness of mental health issues, promote bipartisan policy solutions, and help reduce stigma to improve mental health and prevent suicide."

The bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus is a forum where Senators and their staff can collaborate on and promote mental health solutions, hold events to raise awareness of critical mental health issues, and reduce stigma. The Caucus aims to improve prevention and early intervention efforts, expand the country's mental health professional workforce, enhance our nation's crisis response services, and increase access to evidence-based mental health treatment and common-sense solutions for all Americans.

NAMI and AFSP look forward to working closely with the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus and encourage all members of the U.S. Senate to join this important group.

